There's A Reason T-Mobile Didn't Want Customers To See This Court Document

A 2023 lawsuit suggests that T-Mobile customers may have been at risk of falling victim to a SIM swap attack since the mid-2010s, and the company reportedly doesn't want you to know about it. The lawsuit, handled by Los Angeles-based Greenberg Glusker, secured a $33 million arbitration against T-Mobile after its faulty security protocols allowed hackers to steal $37 million in cryptocurrency from customer Joseph "John" Jones in a SIM swap scheme. The law firm revealed the award in a March 2025 press release and accused the telecom giant of attempting to keep the ruling from becoming public knowledge.

According to Greenberg Glusker, T-Mobile attempted to seal court documents that highlight a series of security lapses that put T-Mobile customers at risk and reveal its susceptibility to such attacks. Although much of the security burden is on service providers like T-Mobile, the case also highlights how customers can protect themselves from these complex schemes.

SIM swaps are a growing threat to telecom customers. These fraud cases, in which hackers exploit common customer service features to transfer a victim's phone number to a different SIM card, enable hackers to bypass traditional authentication measures on bank accounts and other sensitive applications. Less discussed than other common cyberattacks like phishing, ransomware, or denial-of-service attacks, the rise of SIM swaps reflects a cybersecurity landscape where service providers are increasingly tasked with protecting clients from international cybersecurity threats. For instance, in September 2025, law enforcement disrupted a SIM Farm hacking scheme that looked to manipulate NYC's cell networks, further underscoring how the telecom industry has become a target for cybercriminals and nation-states.