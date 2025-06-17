T-Mobile Is Bringing Back A Power User Favorite Feature - Here's How (And When) You Can Use It

After three years, telecommunications company T-Mobile is bringing a handy feature back to the T-Life app: self-service SIM swapping. SIM swapping lets users switch which SIM card is associated with a phone number and user account, transferring the phone number and service to another phone. The utility is already available in the updated T-Life app.

Transferring data from one SIM to another can be a fairly arduous process, depending on your carrier. Self-service SIM swapping can help to streamline the process by putting the control back into users' hands. T-Mobile customers will have the option of using the service to transfer both physical, traditional SIM cards and also electronic eSIMS, which are now used in many modern phones.

The service isn't entirely new, but it is improved. The service was available for T-Mobile customers until 2022 when it was discontinued. The service was seemingly stopped for security reasons. This is because SIM swapping can be used as an unexpected way of hacking phones, as cybercriminals can redirect messaging intended for your phone number to access your data. But this time around, the service is back with tighter security than before.

