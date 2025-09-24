This Scheme Could Have Shut Down NYC's Entire Cell Phone Network

On September 23, 2025, the Secret Service announced that it had dismantled a scheme that could have disrupted New York City's telecommunications systems, putting countless residents at risk. The busted network, known as a SIM farm, consisted of more than 300 servers hosting roughly 100,000 SIM cards at five locations across a 35-mile radius of the United Nations building in New York City.

In the statement, the head of the Secret Service's New York field office, Matt McCool, stated that the agency's investigation began following "multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior U.S. government officials" in the Spring of 2025. In conducting its inquiry into the source of these fraudulent calls, the Secret Service elicited the support of local and federal agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, DNI, DOJ, and local law enforcement.

According to McCool, the disrupted network "allowed anonymous, encrypted communications between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises, enabling criminal organizations to operate undetected." In addition to these calls, the Secret Service warned that such a network could have been used to attack the city's cellphone networks by overwhelming its towers with calls, utilizing their Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) systems. Authorities have highlighted the dangers of such an attack in light of the U.N. General Assembly meeting this week. Although no arrests have been made to date, McCool listed a host of potential perpetrators in an interview with the Associated Press (via YouTube), including foreign nation-states and organized criminal groups, from drug cartels to terrorist groups.