What Is A 'Laptop Farm' & What Is One Used For?

International cyber hackers have infiltrated the U.S. workforce. That was the implication when a U.S. District Court sentenced Arizona resident Christina Chapman to eight years in prison for her role in a scheme that duped more than 300 U.S. companies into unwittingly funding the Democratic Republic of North Korea. The scam used a method known as 'laptop farming,' in which local computers spoof the geographic location of North Korean workers, allowing them to execute work tasks remotely. The practice has netted hundreds of millions of dollars for the North Korean regime alone.

It is also a tool for corporate espionage, enabling foreign operatives to exfiltrate data from within a company's network. Some remote workers even hit their companies with malware and evolved ransomware attacks. One of several such schemes uncovered by U.S. authorities in recent years exemplifies criminals' creative methods to evade international sanctions laws. It also typifies how the global economy has become increasingly exposed to international security threats, soliciting domestic companies into schemes to fund illicit activity previously thought reserved for spy novels and movie screens.

These networks are vast, complex, and multinational. In one June 2025 enforcement action, authorities seized 29 laptop farms across 16 states, operating over 200 laptops targeting over 100 U.S. companies. According to the Justice Department, DPRK facilitators in the U.S., China, UAE, and Taiwan helped launder funds through at least 29 bank accounts and 21 fraudulent websites. This reflects a broader trend in which the rate and scale of laptop farming schemes have expanded, spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence, widely available remote-work positions, easily laundered virtual currencies, and a general dearth of IT security professionals.