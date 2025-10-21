Germany Just Ordered 20 Of The World's Most Advanced Jets – Here's What They Can Do
Since the advent of military aircraft over a century ago, companies have made it their top priority to perfect these titans of the skies. As a result, the world is now home to numerous incredibly fast, dangerous, and all around impressive jets. Although there are some fighter jets that you can actually buy, the business of purchasing fighter jets is mostly handled by federal governments.
The German military recently placed a big order in this regard. In the coming years, 20 of the world's most advanced jets are set to take to the skies under the nation's air force. As revealed by Airbus – the company that manufactures the jets along with BAE Systems and Leonardo – the German government has ordered 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to join the German Air Force.
The first is expected to lift off in 2031, with the last of the batch set to arrive in 2034. Airbus CEO Mike Schoellhorn spoke highly of the agreement, stating that the implementation of these Eurofighters will usher in a new technological era for the German Air Force and improve its abilities as a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member. These are no ordinary jets; here's all that makes the Eurofighters so special.
Eurofighter Typhoons are undeniably impressive
There are several features of the Eurofighter Typhoon that make it one of the best fighter jets ever built. Beyond being able to take off in less than 8 seconds, the jet has a maximum speed of 2.0 Mach at altitude and 1.25 Mach at sea level. Boasting 90 knots from each of its two EJ200 engines, the Eurofighter remains maneuverable at these speeds thanks to its intentionally unstable, pilot-designed airframe.
Of course, while speed is important, weapons are key to the jet's effectiveness, too. Eurofighters feature a bevy of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry fit for any combat situation. Pilots are also empowered through an advanced cockpit that is equipped with a series of sensors for increased spatial and combat awareness. It also comes with life support features, including anti-G trousers, a chest counter-pressure garment, and a liquid conditioning garment, as well as nuclear, biological, and chemical protection. Not to mention, only 15% of the jet is metal, making it near-invisible to radar-based systems.
Suffice to say, the Eurofighter is one of the most capable and well-designed jets in the world today. It certainly makes sense why the German Air Force would want to add them to its arsenal. After all, this is one of the jets that could hold its own against the fabled F-16 and other standout aircraft.