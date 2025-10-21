Germany Just Ordered 20 Of The World's Most Advanced Jets – Here's What They Can Do

Since the advent of military aircraft over a century ago, companies have made it their top priority to perfect these titans of the skies. As a result, the world is now home to numerous incredibly fast, dangerous, and all around impressive jets. Although there are some fighter jets that you can actually buy, the business of purchasing fighter jets is mostly handled by federal governments.

The German military recently placed a big order in this regard. In the coming years, 20 of the world's most advanced jets are set to take to the skies under the nation's air force. As revealed by Airbus – the company that manufactures the jets along with BAE Systems and Leonardo – the German government has ordered 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to join the German Air Force.

The first is expected to lift off in 2031, with the last of the batch set to arrive in 2034. Airbus CEO Mike Schoellhorn spoke highly of the agreement, stating that the implementation of these Eurofighters will usher in a new technological era for the German Air Force and improve its abilities as a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member. These are no ordinary jets; here's all that makes the Eurofighters so special.