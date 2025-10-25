The Blackhawk Helicopter Now Has An Autonomous Clone - Here's What We Know About The Aircraft

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is one of the most-used and storied choppers in use by the United States military. It's also exported all over the world and is a true workhorse chopper for the U.S. Army. There are tons of variants, which is one of the reasons the Black Hawk has been in operation since it was first introduced in 1979. You might think that the aircraft's producer has bled the airframe as much as possible in delivering multiple variants, but you'd be wrong.

The latest variant of the UH-60 is unlike any other, and it's a potential game changer. The U-Hawk is the name Sikorsky (a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin) has given to its fully autonomous UH-60 variant. The U-Hawk is touted as "Unpiloted. Uncrewed. Undaunted" on the company website, and it's been given the temporary designation S-70UAS. It is indeed an uncrewed aerial system (UAS), as the U-Hawk has no need for a physical pilot or crew.

It can carry all kinds of cargo into and out of hostile areas. Additionally, it is easily controlled by a single soldier on the ground. By eliminating the need for a crewed cockpit, the U-Hawk boasts 25% more cargo space than its predecessor. Additionally, they can fly on their own or cruise through the sky in formation. It took only 10 months for Sikorsky to come up with the concept and put the U-Hawk into production. The prototype is scheduled to take its first flight in 2026, and should everything prove effective, it could enter the U.S. military's inventory soon after that.