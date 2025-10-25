Harbor Freight's Magnetic Mat Is Super Popular, But Have You Seen This Magnetic Tool Holder?

According to customer reviews on the Harbor Freight website, 98% of users would recommend the tool holder. It has a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on over 12.5k reviews, with almost 11k of them giving it a solid five stars. Many reviews praise the low price, but the holder isn't only getting praise because of the good value. Some users also praise its strong magnetism, compact size, and how easy it is to mount.

Despite how many positive reviews the holder has, it's not without hitches. Other reviewers found that it didn't offer a strong enough magnetic pull to hold select tools, including side cutters, and even kitchen utensils like knives or scissors. Some also note that some magnetic tool holders lose magnetism and, in turn, get weaker over time. This could mean that the holder might be great at first, but lose its pull, leading to your screwdrivers falling in a heap on the floor.

A handful of reviews also highlight that the tool holder is only magnetised on one side. This means that it won't just stick to any ferrous surface, like the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat will. Instead, you'll need to mount it manually to a wall or the interior of your tool drawer. This isn't necessarily a weakness of the product — there are lots of reasons why you might want your holder in a specific place – but it is worth bearing in mind if you're looking for a holder you can take on the move.