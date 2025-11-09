Laser-Equipped Backpack Drones Are Taking On One Of The US Army's Most Dangerous Jobs

There are many jobs in the United States Army that are dangerous — it's the military, after all. Still, there are a few jobs or tasks that are considerably more dangerous than others. In the Navy, working in the danger zone on the deck of an aircraft carrier comes with plenty of potential peril, while the Army and other ground combat forces are often engaged in direct contact with the enemy. One task above all else is considerably more dangerous than others, and it's laser-painting targets.

You've probably seen it in movies: a small team of Special Forces operators is behind enemy lines, keeping watch on a target building. They then use a laser to direct laser-guided bombs onto their targets, and as you can imagine, it's not the safest thing to do. After all, these brave warriors are almost danger close throughout the operation and must remain in place to keep the target painted to ensure the strike goes off without a hitch. Fortunately, a new development may significantly reduce the risk for future operators.

Performance Drone Works (PDW) manufactures the C100 compact drone (pictured), which it sold to the U.S. Army in 2024 and 2025 for two separate deals worth a total of $36.2 million. These drones have numerous capabilities, but the one that's likely to aid soldiers on the ground the most is their ability to mark targets. This would eliminate or significantly mitigate the risk to troops on the ground, freeing them up for other tasks while functioning as a force multiplier.