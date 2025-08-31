Why The Apache's Capabilities Also Make It One Of The Hardest Military Helicopters To Fly

The Apache is one of the most feared attack helicopters out there, with the U.S. Army operating over 800 of them. This chopper entered service in 1984, making it over 40 years old. Despite being labelled as a replacement for the AH-1 Cobra, both attack helicopters are still being used by the United States military. The newer is Apache is preferred by the Army, while the Marines still fly the AH-1Z Viper, the latest iteration of the AH-1.

Both of these choppers have pretty impressive capabilities, but those features also mean that pilots have more things to consider when getting in the cockpit. The AH-64 Apache, in particular, is often considered to be one of the hardest military helicopters to fly. This is in part because pilots have their hands and feet doing four different things at once, and even their eyes have to move in different directions to keep track of all of the signals and messages appearing on the helicopter's screens while maintaining focus on the sky in front of them.

Flying any kind of chopper is already quite difficult because, unlike fixed-wing aircraft, you don't have a consistent forward motion that helps stabilize the helicopter in the air. To get the chopper moving and stabilized, you've got to adjust the cyclic pitch control, collective pitch control, and tail rotor pedals simultaneously. Even the unassuming Robinson R22 is quite a difficult helicopter to fly because of this challenging balancing act. The AH-64 Apache, with its plethora of controls, sensors, and weapons, is sometimes considered even more complicated.