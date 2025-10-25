Users Say This Lesser-Known Ryobi Home Improvement Product May Be Your Next Favorite Cleaning Tool
Ryobi power tools have become some of the best loved, and most sought after in the consumer arena. Over the past two decades, the Techtronic Industries owned power tool manufacturer has built out its lineup of cordless, Lithium-Ion powered offerings to include devices fit to tackle almost any DIY endeavor you can conjure, including a spot cleaner some say may prove to be a legit life-saver for your rugs and carpets.
Users say the device deserves a mention among a few other tools that should be on your radar. It is not cheap, however, as a tool-only version of Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Swiftclean Spot & Carpet Cleaner will set you back at least $169 when purchased through Ryobi or through The Home Depot. If you already own an 18V One+ device or two, the tool is all you need, though you can purchase a battery-included kit from Ryobi for $219.
The 18V HP Swiftclean is posited as mid-sized carpet cleaner, meaning it is best suited to touching up spots on carpets and rugs than cleaning whole surfaces. And if you're a pet owner, you no doubt know how invaluable such a cleaner could be in keeping comfy space clean and odor free. The handheld tool is capable of producing airflow at up to 29 CFM and suction at up to 70 IOW. It also includes a 4-foot hose fit with all manner of cleaning heads. Here's what owners are saying about the Ryobi spot vac cleaner.
Owners say Ryobi's Swiftclean Spot Cleaner is a must-have for homeowners
As already stated, those who have added Ryobi's Swiftclean Spot Carpet Vac to their arsenal of cleaning tools are, by and large, happy with their purchase, with the device earning 4.5-star and 4.8-star ratings through The Home Depot and Ryobi's online outlets respectively. It is, however, worth mentioning that those star ratings are based on a total of just under 300 user reviews. So, the numbers may drop as more and more consumers take the spot cleaner for a test drive.
Even still, that's a solid starting point, and given the largely positive reviews logged to date, there's little reason to assume the numbers should skid too much. As for what those reviews actually say, it should come as no surprise that pet owners rave about the device. Carpet and rug stains can, after all, be a common problem with even with trained indoor pets. Per one particular owner with 9 fur babies of their home, the device has helped them clean up stains up from their rugs, car seats, sofas and chairs. Similar claims are made by several other reviewers, with many noting the device is powerful enough to lift even heavy stains while leaving surfaces looking clean and smelling fresh.
Despite being labeled a "work horse" and "game-changer" by other users, there is one common complaint proffered by several owners, which is that the spot cleaner tends to burn through the 18V batteries too fast. The good news on that front is that it is a One+ device, meaning you can share your batteries from other One+ tools you already own.