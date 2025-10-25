Users Say This Lesser-Known Ryobi Home Improvement Product May Be Your Next Favorite Cleaning Tool

Ryobi power tools have become some of the best loved, and most sought after in the consumer arena. Over the past two decades, the Techtronic Industries owned power tool manufacturer has built out its lineup of cordless, Lithium-Ion powered offerings to include devices fit to tackle almost any DIY endeavor you can conjure, including a spot cleaner some say may prove to be a legit life-saver for your rugs and carpets.

Users say the device deserves a mention among a few other tools that should be on your radar. It is not cheap, however, as a tool-only version of Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Swiftclean Spot & Carpet Cleaner will set you back at least $169 when purchased through Ryobi or through The Home Depot. If you already own an 18V One+ device or two, the tool is all you need, though you can purchase a battery-included kit from Ryobi for $219.

The 18V HP Swiftclean is posited as mid-sized carpet cleaner, meaning it is best suited to touching up spots on carpets and rugs than cleaning whole surfaces. And if you're a pet owner, you no doubt know how invaluable such a cleaner could be in keeping comfy space clean and odor free. The handheld tool is capable of producing airflow at up to 29 CFM and suction at up to 70 IOW. It also includes a 4-foot hose fit with all manner of cleaning heads. Here's what owners are saying about the Ryobi spot vac cleaner.