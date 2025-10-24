These Harbor Freight Parrot Nose Pliers Are A Knipex Alternative — What To Know Before You Buy

For mechanics, DIYers, and anybody else looking for a cheaper alternative to Knipex's famed Raptor Pliers, Harbor Freight's ICON brand has 10-inch Multi Slip-Joint Parrot Nose Pliers that might be worth a shot. Priced at $21.99 and available in-store only, the ICON model gives you many of the same core features as the Knipex 10-inch Raptor Pliers – but at a pretty nice discount.

Both tools give you push-button adjustment, smooth jaws, and strong gripping power across a variety of fasteners, and both would be a practical choice for anyone working on a mechanical or household project alike. It's just that one is much cheaper than the other.

Harbor Freight claims the Knipex versions go for over $80, but a quick search reveals they're usually priced between $39 and $59 depending on the retailer. The ICON version is still cheaper, of course, but the discount isn't exactly as dramatic as Harbor Freight wants you to think. When competing with one of the best hand tool brands, ICON should take any advantage over Knipex it can get.