These Harbor Freight Parrot Nose Pliers Are A Knipex Alternative — What To Know Before You Buy
For mechanics, DIYers, and anybody else looking for a cheaper alternative to Knipex's famed Raptor Pliers, Harbor Freight's ICON brand has 10-inch Multi Slip-Joint Parrot Nose Pliers that might be worth a shot. Priced at $21.99 and available in-store only, the ICON model gives you many of the same core features as the Knipex 10-inch Raptor Pliers – but at a pretty nice discount.
Both tools give you push-button adjustment, smooth jaws, and strong gripping power across a variety of fasteners, and both would be a practical choice for anyone working on a mechanical or household project alike. It's just that one is much cheaper than the other.
Harbor Freight claims the Knipex versions go for over $80, but a quick search reveals they're usually priced between $39 and $59 depending on the retailer. The ICON version is still cheaper, of course, but the discount isn't exactly as dramatic as Harbor Freight wants you to think. When competing with one of the best hand tool brands, ICON should take any advantage over Knipex it can get.
How the ICON pliers compare to the Knipex version
At 10 inches long with a 1-3/8-inch jaw opening, the ICON Parrot Nose Pliers can handle fasteners similar to those of the Knipex Raptor. They're made with forged alloy steel and a clear-coat finish for corrosion resistance. Its jaws keep a firm grip and give you solid contact on all sorts of fasteners, even rounded ones. Its 14 adjustable locking positions give you one less than Knipex, but it's still a good fit for pipes and bolts of many different sizes and shapes. Plus, they open wider than the Knipex version.
ICON's nonslip cushion grip also makes the parrot nose pliers quite comfortable to hold. Like all ICON hand tools, they're backed by the manufacturer's lifetime warranty. Even though Knipex has the advantage when it comes to engineering and durability, this ICON version still has a surprising amount of value for the price. Sure, it's not as special as a Knipex, but its 14-position push-button adjustment and comfortable grips can still get the job done. For those in search of a professional-grade tool without the professional-grade price tag, Harbor Freight's ICON Parrot Nose Pliers aren't a bad place to turn at all.