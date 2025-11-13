How Many Humvees Can The Largest US Military Cargo Plane Hold?

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV; colloquially known worldwide as the Humvee) is as ubiquitous in the United States military today as the Jeep was during World War II. The Humvee replaced the Jeep back in 1983, so it's been around for decades. Most servicemembers have driven or ridden inside a Humvee at least once in their careers, and they've been deployed all over the world.

Humvees are designed to be transported, so they can be flown or shipped to just about anywhere. If the military needs to move a lot of Humvees, which happens during large-scale exercises and deployments, getting them there quickly often falls to one aircraft in particular. The C-5M Super Galaxy is the U.S. military's largest cargo plane, and it's a beast. While it's incredibly heavy on its own, the C-5M can carry a lot of equipment. They weigh as much as 840,000 lbs., or 420 tons. That's close to a million pounds, and they're used to transport all kinds of heavy equipment.

A Humvee can be up-armored, and there are many variations, which is one of the reasons they found a home in the military. If they're not armored and are just the basic trucks, they weigh between 5,200 and 6,400 lbs. Of course, weight isn't the only factor when transporting Humvees because they take up some space. Still, despite their weight and overall size, a C-5M can safely carry up to 16 Humvees, depending on configuration.