Are VinFast Cars Reliable? This Is What Owners Say
As EVs have risen in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, a number of new carmakers have launched stateside in an attempt to capture a share of this emerging market. One of the newest additions to the space is VinFast, a Vietnamese company that has seen huge growth in its home country and has big plans for wider expansion.
VinFast plans to open a U.S. factory in North Carolina in the near future, although has already delayed its planned opening date to 2028 from an original estimate of late 2025. At the time of writing, the carmaker offers two models in its American lineup, the VF8 and VF9, with two more models listed as coming soon.
The company's U.S. launch in 2023 went far from smoothly, with its initial model, the VF8, receiving consistently poor scores from reviewers. SlashGear was among the outlets invited to the initial press drive of the VF8, and we found the car to be deeply uncompetitive in a fiercely packed market. At the time, we said it would only be worth considering for anyone "want[ing] to take the risk in supporting a new company, and giving it the chance to grow into something more proven."
Over two years on from that initial review, owners report that VinFast has improved its software, but serious reliability concerns remain. Even owners that say they're happy with their cars report bugs and flaws that would likely be dealbreakers for more brand-agnostic buyers.
Owners still report a long list of issues
A recent thread in a VinFast owners' group on Facebook highlights a few of the issues that owners have faced. The original poster asks fellow owners to comment on their favorite aspects of their VinFast cars, and receives a variety of replies in return. Some of the repyling owners say that they've had no major issues with their cars at all, while others are not so lucky.
One owner reports that they have bought two VinFast vehicles, with the first being stuck in the shop for around two months and the other also recently sent for repairs. Another says that their car's rear passenger door has never been able to be opened — although they claim it could be fixed, but they haven't wanted to take it back to the dealer. Despite claiming that they enjoy the car overall, one poster claims that, upon stepping into their car, they have to "wait up to four minutes for the cameras to fully load."
A 2024 review by Out of Spec Reviews sums up their six months of ownership by saying, "It hasn't been that bad really..." then later saying, "it's been what you call glitchy and quirky because it has [had] all the errors come up."
The VF8 has also been subject to several worrying recalls
Alongside the many glitches and bugs, the VinFast VF8 has also been subject to a series of significant recalls. The 2023 VF8 has seen four recalls issued to date, according to the NHTSA, with the most recent of those issued on August 28, 2025.
The recall affects over 6,000 VF8s sold between 2023 and 2025, and states that the, "Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) may activate during wide turns, causing unexpected steering wheel movements that are difficult for the driver to override." This increases the risk of a crash, with VinFast promising to fix the issue via a software patch. The car has also been subject to two older recalls concerning airbag defects, as well as a recall to fix some cars' driver displays going blank. The VF9 has not been subject to any recalls at the time of writing.
All new carmakers are subject to scrutiny over their reliability over their first few years on the market, although few carmakers have made such a poor first impression as VinFast. In a bid to reassure potential buyers, the automaker offers a 10-year or 125,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which is longer than many of the best warranties on the market.
However, that warranty is only valid as long as VinFast continues to operate in America. Given that the company reportedly made a net loss of $812 million in Q2 2025 alone, VinFast's continued U.S. presence — or indeed its existence as a carmaker — remains far from guaranteed.