Are VinFast Cars Reliable? This Is What Owners Say

As EVs have risen in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, a number of new carmakers have launched stateside in an attempt to capture a share of this emerging market. One of the newest additions to the space is VinFast, a Vietnamese company that has seen huge growth in its home country and has big plans for wider expansion.

VinFast plans to open a U.S. factory in North Carolina in the near future, although has already delayed its planned opening date to 2028 from an original estimate of late 2025. At the time of writing, the carmaker offers two models in its American lineup, the VF8 and VF9, with two more models listed as coming soon.

The company's U.S. launch in 2023 went far from smoothly, with its initial model, the VF8, receiving consistently poor scores from reviewers. SlashGear was among the outlets invited to the initial press drive of the VF8, and we found the car to be deeply uncompetitive in a fiercely packed market. At the time, we said it would only be worth considering for anyone "want[ing] to take the risk in supporting a new company, and giving it the chance to grow into something more proven."

Over two years on from that initial review, owners report that VinFast has improved its software, but serious reliability concerns remain. Even owners that say they're happy with their cars report bugs and flaws that would likely be dealbreakers for more brand-agnostic buyers.