Who Owns VinFast And Where Are The Cars Made?

The automotive industry has experienced a significant transformation over the last 10 to 15 years, driven by smart technology and, of course, the rise of the electric vehicle. Brands that didn't exist or were not in everyday lexicon like Tesla, Polestar, and Rivian are now widely known and commonly driven. You might not have heard of VinFast, America's newest automotive import, even though some of its cars are now navigating American roads.

VinFast is owned by another company you've probably never heard of – Vingroup. Originally a Ukrainian company, Vingroup started business in Vietnam in the early 2000s. The company owns several brands, though none most Americans would be familiar with, and outside of the automotive industry focuses on technology, real estate, and more.

The new kid on the block, VinFast, hit the ground running in 2017 with the opening of its manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, where all of its cars are still made. The company is currently at work on a new $4 billion manufacturing plant in North Carolina, but the project has suffered significant delays. Though the plant was originally expected to open at the end of 2025, VinFast now says it will be operational in 2028. According to VinFast, the new manufacturing facility will employ up to 7,500 people, and be capable of building 150,000 cars annually.