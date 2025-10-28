Cadillac's Newest SUV Takes The Best Page From Tesla's Playbook

With so many electric vehicles on the road these days and the charging problems associated with EV ownership, making charging an EV as easy as gassing up a conventional automobile only makes sense. Cadillac has opted to do this by following Tesla's lead with its newest SUV. The 2026 Optiq-V is the first General Motors vehicle confirmed to include a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port straight from the factory, which means no more fiddling around with dongles or wasting time with extra charging steps. Optiq-V drivers can simply plug into Tesla's Superchargers just as easily as Tesla owners do.

For years, Tesla's charging stations have given the company a competitive advantage over the rest of the electric vehicle market. Now, though, Cadillac's decision to adopt Tesla's charging port should put it on equal footing. Cadillac markets the Optiq-V as an SUV with refined driving and high performance, and wants consumers to know that stress-free charging is a part of the package. Thus, compatibility with Tesla's infrastructure is a core pillar of its value proposition.