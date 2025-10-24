The World's Biggest Solid-Propellant Rocket Has Successfully Launched For A Second Time

A private Chinese firm has successfully launched the world's largest solid-propellant rocket for a second time. The company, Orienspace, launched the gigantic 30-meter Gravity-1 rocket from a barge in the Yellow Sea on October 10, 2025. This follows on from the first Gravity-1 rocket launch, which happened in January 2024 at the same location.

What makes Gravity-1 notable is its sheer size. The rocket consists of an all-solid stack with three core stages and four side boosters. The rocket can generate a take-off thrust of 600 tons, with a lift-off mass of 400 tons. Orienspace advertises a cargo capability of 6.5 tons into low-earth orbit or 4.2 tons for a sun-synchronous orbit 500 km (310.6 miles) above Earth. For this launch, the Gravity-1 carried three satellites as payload. These were the Jilin-1, the Shutian Yuxing-1, and the Shutian Yuxing-2.

According to Orienspace, the October Y2 mission was intended to validate pre-launch procedures, trajectory handling, and rapid-response readiness. The latter point is important to Orienspace, as it has repeatedly highlighted the rocket's short-launch capability as a selling point. The relative simplicity of solid-rocket boosters helps here, especially when compared to more complex liquid-fueled rockets like SpaceX's massive Starship. The latter, despite recently marking a major test program milestone, has a checkered history with multiple failures.