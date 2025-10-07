Starship Test Fire Marks Major Milestone In SpaceX's Lead Up To Flight 11

SpaceX has endured many setbacks along the road to perfecting Starship, the biggest rocket ever made. But the rocket has now passed what is possibly the final technical test before attempting to launch the eleventh flight of the stainless steel engineering marvel. On September 22, 2025, SpaceX was able to ignite all six Raptor engines on the upper stage of the spacecraft, while the vehicle stayed attached to its pad at Starbase in South Texas. Although the static fire only lasted a few seconds, it indicates that the avionics, engines, and fuel systems are ready for the stress of launch.

The two parts of the rocket have now passed their preflight tests, and while it may be too early to jump to conclusions, there's a good chance that means the big rocket could potentially launch in the next few days or weeks. The schedule is a whole different story, though, with the unpredictability of the weather, the readiness of the technology, and getting permission from the government all being deciding factors.

There is more to this mission than first meets the eye. Elon Musk sees Starship as the key to his plans to colonize Mars, with audacious plans to start launching uncrewed cargo missions in the second half of this decade. NASA is also dependent on its success, having hired a modified version of Starship to land astronauts on the Moon as part of its Artemis program. Now, every successful test is a step forward not just for SpaceX, but for the whole U.S. space program.