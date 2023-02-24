China's Massive New Satellite Network Could Be A Total Nightmare For Starlink

The Chinese Government is launching thousands of satellites in an attempt to take on Elon Musk's SpaceX. Specifically, the plan is aimed at suppressing Starlink, the high-speed internet service that relies on a network of satellites in low-earth orbit. Starlink itself has 4,500 satellites in its "first generation network" and clearance to put another 7,500 in orbit. The service is available in most countries and locations around the world, with China being one of the notable exceptions. Starlink is mainly designed to offer high-speed internet to underserved areas at a price that isn't too outlandish. In some locations like rural areas, building the infrastructure a modern cable internet service requires is cost-prohibitive. As a result, millions of people in the United States alone are still stuck with dial-up internet or no service at all. Starlink doesn't require miles of cable, it just needs a satellite receiver and a clear view of the sky.

But the service's applications go far beyond bringing broadband to people living in the sticks. After much of Ukraine's infrastructure was left damaged by Russian missile strikes, Starlink has been invaluable to the country's war effort. The portability of the terminals, and the fact they can only really be interrupted by local jamming, make them an ideal wartime communication tool. Starlink could also be used as the basis for a GPS system, but its owner, Elon Musk, isn't too thrilled with the prospect of his project being used for navigation.