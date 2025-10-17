This Highly-Rated Craftsman 60-Piece Drill Bit Set Is On Sale On Amazon Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As any DIY aficionado knows, a builder is only as good as his tools. Power tools are oftentimes cost-prohibitive, and adding necessary upgrades feels more like tax work and budgeting than anything else. In the home improvement game, deals are at a premium, and sometimes a deal comes around that is just too good not to investigate. Such is the case when Craftsman's top-rated 60-piece Drill Bit went on sale in October 2025, dropping one of Amazon's most popular toolkits to under $20.

One of several Craftsman tools under $20 dollars worth buying, this kit sports a 4.8 rating across 5,400 reviews, making the Craftsman shock-resistant alloy steel drill bit set one of the marketplace's most beloved power tool accessories. To date, 86% of Amazon reviews gave the set five stars. Thus far, no customers have given the set less than three stars.

The set has proven particularly popular in recent months, with over 600 bought in the past month. Featuring four ranges of drill bits, the set is a versatile kit capable of a variety of projects. And at 33% off, it's well worth considering, especially if you are trying to get an early jump on holiday shopping.