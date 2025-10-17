This Highly-Rated Craftsman 60-Piece Drill Bit Set Is On Sale On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As any DIY aficionado knows, a builder is only as good as his tools. Power tools are oftentimes cost-prohibitive, and adding necessary upgrades feels more like tax work and budgeting than anything else. In the home improvement game, deals are at a premium, and sometimes a deal comes around that is just too good not to investigate. Such is the case when Craftsman's top-rated 60-piece Drill Bit went on sale in October 2025, dropping one of Amazon's most popular toolkits to under $20.
One of several Craftsman tools under $20 dollars worth buying, this kit sports a 4.8 rating across 5,400 reviews, making the Craftsman shock-resistant alloy steel drill bit set one of the marketplace's most beloved power tool accessories. To date, 86% of Amazon reviews gave the set five stars. Thus far, no customers have given the set less than three stars.
The set has proven particularly popular in recent months, with over 600 bought in the past month. Featuring four ranges of drill bits, the set is a versatile kit capable of a variety of projects. And at 33% off, it's well worth considering, especially if you are trying to get an early jump on holiday shopping.
A solid deal on a popular drill bit set
One of several fall deals on Craftsman's Amazon store, the 60-piece drill bit set sticks out for its combination of frugality and customer satisfaction. According to Craftsman, the set can be used on a variety of materials, with drill bits capable of handling wood, metal, PVC, cement block, and brick projects. Featuring CNC-machined bit tips, Craftsman touts the set as reducing cam-outs by offering precise screw head fits. In addition to its 60 drill and screwdriver bits, the set includes two spiral, brad point flutes. The set's pieces are constructed with shock-resistant steel, offering what the company dubs "maximum durability." This is, however, the one aspect of the set that has received criticism; some customers question the longevity of the set's pieces over time.
With a 33% discount, the impact driver and screwdriver bit set with nut drivers is only $19.99 during the course of the sale. This is much cheaper than some of the other online retailers where DIY-ers typically purchase Craftsman tools. For example, Ace Hardware currently sells the kit for $32.99, while Lowe's no longer offers the set online. Customers who purchase the drills from Amazon are eligible for Amazon's 30-day return guarantee. According to Amazon, customers can contact Customer Service to inquire about Craftsman's warranty policies.
Unfortunately for customers, Craftsman changed its blanket "guaranteed forever" warranty policy when the then-Sears company was bought by Stanley. For what it's worth, while the 60-piece set is not available on Craftsman's website, the company's 140, 47, and 14-piece impact driver bit sets are listed as having "no warranty."