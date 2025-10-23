Never Plug These Things Into Your iPad's USB-C Port

Have you ever found a random flash drive on a table in a public place? Good Samaritan logic dictates that you should either leave it alone or turn it in to an authority figure. However, there is always a bit of an insidious temptation when you find a random piece of digital storage, a little imp on your shoulder that's just dying to know what's stored within. You'd do well to resist that temptation, not just for the obvious ethical reason, but because there could be some serious gremlins lurking on that unmarked drive.

Certain bad actors throughout the world make a game of purposefully leaving dangerous flash drives in public places in the hopes that someone will plug it into their device. These dangerous drives typically take one of two forms: either they're loaded up with malware and viruses, or they're dedicated USB killer sticks. Malware is less of a problem for iPads, as their OS is naturally hard to penetrate, but killer sticks are a different story.

These are flash drives loaded with special circuitry that instantly injects high-voltage currents into whatever they're plugged into, completely frying internal systems. These kinds of devices are supposed to be used for pen-testing and law enforcement, but anyone with enough money and not enough scruples could purchase one and leave it somewhere, hoping you plug it into your iPad and completely brick it.