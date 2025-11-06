Sierra Nevada's Battery Revolving Adaptive Weapons Launcher May Be The Future Of Missile Defense

Air defense has been around since people began going up in the air in balloons. That's not something many think of today, but during the American Civil War, the Union Army Balloon Corps pushed the Confederacy to come up with countermeasures. That was the first instance of what we'd call air defense, and it's been evolving ever since. While Confederate methods were largely unsuccessful in taking out the Union's ship-launched balloons in the 1860s, when the age of airplanes arrived, new methods proved far more effective.

The constantly evolving nature of air defense mirrors that of aircraft, missiles, rockets, and more. Continuing that tradition is the Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), which produced the Battery Revolving Adaptive Weapons Launcher—Reconfigurable (BRAWLR), an all-in-one air defense tool that's modifiable, easily deployed, and, according to the company, incredibly successful. SNC revealed in October 2025 that its BRAWLR system had intercepted 400 aerial threats but declined to say where.

The U.S. government approached SNC in 2023 to design a system for an unspecified foreign military customer, and SNC eventually produced the BRAWLR. The BRAWLR stands seven feet tall and consists of four independent weapons systems and associated sensors. It uses these to identify airborne threats, engage them, and shoot them out of the sky. What's impressive about BRAWLR isn't necessarily its ability to engage enemy airborne targets. Instead, it's relatively inexpensive, uses preexisting hardware, and can be built fairly quickly. This allows for rapid deployment and use in contested areas all over the world.