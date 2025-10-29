Dodge Is One Of The Worst Brands For Depreciation And Resale Value: Here's Why That Might Be

Cars are usually not investments and often considered depreciating assets, unless they're a McLaren F1 or an ultra-rare collector's car. However, not all cars lose value at the same pace: Some brands retain value better than others. Toyota, Ford (especially its trucks), and Honda are some of the car brands known for holding their value strongly compared to most automakers.

Dodge is one brand where depreciation occurs at a rapid rate. According to CarEdge, an average Dodge car retains only 35% of its value over a five-year ownership period. Interestingly, RAM (Dodge's truck-based subsidiary) doesn't face the same depreciation and is one of the lowest-depreciating car brands, just behind Toyota. This also shows that trucks retain their value much better compared to cars, at least in the U.S. market.

Certain luxury brands also tend to lose value more quickly than mainstream carmakers. Dodge still fares slightly better when compared to luxury brands like Maserati and Alfa Romeo: Each sell a limited number of cars every year and are known for having even worse resale value within a five-year ownership period, holding only 28% and 33.5% value, respectively. Currently, the Jaguar I-Pace has the worst resale value of any car. At the same time, mainstream luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz hold about 48.6% value, while BMW holds around 50.7% of its value.