How To Remove Water From Your Phone's Charging Port
No matter how careful you are, you're bound to get your phone wet at some point. Maybe you have a mishap by the pool, or perhaps you accidentally spill a drink on it. The good news is that getting water on your device won't immediately ruin it. You can still save your wet phone if you act quickly: turn it off right away, unplug any connected accessories, and dry it with a clean cloth.
There's more to drying it than wiping the surface, though. Don't forget to remove water from your phone's charging port, too, or else you might experience some charging issues. Contrary to popular belief, though, you can't get rid of water in the port by immersing your phone in a bucket of uncooked rice and praying for the best. The fine dust and debris in the rice can do more harm than good.
It's also easy to assume that the quickest way to remove water from your phone's charging port is with a hair dryer. That, however, is actually the complete opposite of what you should do. Heat and electronics typically don't mix, and exposing your phone to high temperatures might cause more damage. Instead, we'll walk you through the steps to dry your phone's charging port safely.
Removing water from your phone's charging port
Here's what you need to do to get rid of the water in your phone's charging port:
- Power off your device as soon as you notice that the port is wet. Most modern phones will also display a moisture detection warning when you plug in a cable.
- Wipe down the phone, especially around the charging port, with a dry, lint-free cloth. Be extra careful not to push more water into the opening.
- Shake your phone gently to expel the water from the port. You can also try repeatedly tapping the device on your hand to see if any water comes out.
- Leave your phone in a well-ventilated room to air dry for a few hours. You can either lay it on its back or stand it upright.
- If you want to speed up the process, aim a fan at your device. You can also repurpose silica gel packets by sealing the phone in a ziplock bag with some packets to absorb the moisture.
Once your phone's charging port is no longer visibly wet, try charging the device again.
How to fix a phone that won't charge even after drying the charging port
If your phone still refuses to charge after removing water from the charging port, there are a few fixes you can try. Start by using a different charging cable, as a damp cable can set off your phone's moisture detection alert even if the port itself is dry. Some manufacturers, like Samsung, also let you clear the phone's USB cache to remove the moisture detection alert and re-enable charging. Here's how to do so on your Samsung phone:
- Open Settings, then go to Apps.
- Select the filter icon in the upper-right corner.
- Turn on Show system apps.
- Find USB Settings from the list of apps.
- Press Clear cache.
- Check if your phone now charges.
If you have a non-Samsung Android phone, try looking for the USB settings under Settings > Apps > System Apps. iPhones, unfortunately, don't appear to have a USB Settings option. You can try rebooting the device instead.
If all else fails, the charging issue might be due to a more serious hardware malfunction. The moisture in the charging port might have affected some internal components or caused corrosion. In this case, bring your phone to a nearby service center to get it checked. If you really need to use your device and can't wait for a professional inspection, you can try charging it wirelessly first. Your phone's wireless charging capability (if it has one) should still function even if the charging port has water damage.