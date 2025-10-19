How To Remove Water From Your Phone's Charging Port

No matter how careful you are, you're bound to get your phone wet at some point. Maybe you have a mishap by the pool, or perhaps you accidentally spill a drink on it. The good news is that getting water on your device won't immediately ruin it. You can still save your wet phone if you act quickly: turn it off right away, unplug any connected accessories, and dry it with a clean cloth.

There's more to drying it than wiping the surface, though. Don't forget to remove water from your phone's charging port, too, or else you might experience some charging issues. Contrary to popular belief, though, you can't get rid of water in the port by immersing your phone in a bucket of uncooked rice and praying for the best. The fine dust and debris in the rice can do more harm than good.

It's also easy to assume that the quickest way to remove water from your phone's charging port is with a hair dryer. That, however, is actually the complete opposite of what you should do. Heat and electronics typically don't mix, and exposing your phone to high temperatures might cause more damage. Instead, we'll walk you through the steps to dry your phone's charging port safely.