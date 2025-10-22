How Long Can The E-4B Doomsday Plane Stay Airborne?

The U.S. Air Force E-4B Nightwatch is a modified Boeing 747-200, also called the Doomsday airplane. Built in the 1970s, the four E-4Bs were designed to act as a flying White House in case a nuclear war broke out. The aircraft was modified to be able to fly for 12 hours at a time without refueling. Based on data from Boeing, the standard 747-200 should be able to fly for approximately 14 hours. Given that the E-4B and 747-200 share the same fuel tank capacities and that they share the same General Electric CF6 turbofan engines, ordinarily, they should have roughly the same range, but they don't.

Though the E-4B shares engines and fuel systems with the 747-200, it is not identical. First of all, there is the matter of weight. The maximum takeoff weight of the E-4B is 800,000 lbs, while versions such as the -200SP had much lower limits to maximize range. Also, the load on the engines from the electronics systems is greater than on commercial aircraft, so the engines work harder. The extra weight affects the ceiling as well. The Air Force says the Nightwatch can fly to over 30,000 feet, while the 747-200 is rated to fly to up to 45,000 feet.