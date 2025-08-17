Here's Why The Boeing E4 Doomsday Plane Has That Weird-Looking Hump On Top

There are certain aircraft that we hope are never used in anger. The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch is one of these. Often referred to as the "Doomsday" plane, the highly modified aircraft is a militarized adaptation of a Boeing 747-200. The commercial version of a 747 is already easily recognizable thanks to the "hump" toward the front of the aircraft. The Boeing 747's hump was originally designed to easily allow the plane to be used for cargo, as well as passengers. However, the modified E-4 doomsday version has an extra hump — a hump upon a hump, if you will. But just what is the hump for?

To understand this, we need to take a look at the role of the E-4B. The aircraft is a critical component of the National Military Command System, a command hierarchy that includes the President and the Secretary of Defense. In this role, it acts as a National Airborne Operations Center and is called upon in times of national emergencies. Primarily, this would be in situations where the country is under nuclear attack, but it can also be used in other crises, such as hurricanes or earthquakes. The extra hump that adorns the plane plays a crucial part in this role; it acts as a communication hub that uses super high frequency (SHF) and Milstar satellite communications to maintain worldwide connectivity, even in the worst-case scenarios.