5 Of The Coolest Honda Cars From The 1980s

Honda is a multinational monolith these days, but that wasn't always the case. From humble beginnings as a motorcycle producer in post-war Japan, through the introduction of its first passenger car, and on to achieving its place among the world's great automakers, the motor company founded by Soichiro Honda has undergone tremendous change. And so have its cars.

Incorporated in 1948, Honda's story spans the latter half of the 20th century, and its products reflect the times in which they were designed, stylistically and technologically. And few decades are more distinctive than the 1980s. The automotive aesthetics of the time could be questionable. There's no doubt a few impossibly ugly (not to mention poorly built) vehicles hit the streets during that time. However, the period proved to be a pivotal one for Honda. Nearly a half-century later, its unique and endearing 1980s designs have settled into beloved positions in the pantheon of automotive history. In honor of the decade that brought us MTV and the artificial heart, here are five of the coolest Honda cars from the 1980s.