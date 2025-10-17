Uber & Lyft Gain Union Rights In CA – Here's What That Could Mean For Other States

While Uber's driverless cars are transforming transport, many Uber drivers, and Lyft drivers, are looking for representation on the job. Unions can now give these drivers a voice in how they're treated in California, thanks to a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision, which gives drivers the right to unionize, was signed in early October 2025. This means drivers will now negotiate wages, as well as benefits, while keeping their independent contractor classification. California is just the latest state to tackle the issue of union rights for rideshare drivers, but it likely won't be the last.

In fact, this decision could spark progress in other states like Illinois, where a drivers' coalition has already secured Uber's support for unionization. Plus, there's precedent for drivers unions in other states as well. Massachusetts voters approved a measure, similar to California, in 2024. Minnesota passed a law setting minimum pay and protections for rideshare drivers that same year. Colorado has also passed a law regarding Uber and Lyft, requiring both companies to be more transparent with its drivers.

The California law came after months of negotiations between state officials, Uber, Lyft, and labor groups. While some believe the new measure doesn't do enough, just the ability to organize is something that drivers have wanted for a long time. For similar laws to be passed in other states, it will take the same level of cooperation between all parties involved, so drivers can have the protections they've been asking for.