This California Driver Couldn't Get Away With A Handmade License Plate - And Neither Can You

You really never can tell what you're going to see when you get on the road these days. On some occasions, a story pops up in the automotive wilds that errs decidedly on the side of comedic. Take, for example, the tale of the California driver who went all out in trying to fake their vehicle's missing license plate.

A California Highway Patrol officer recently pulled a vehicle over in Merced after noticing something off with the vehicle's license plate. Upon closer inspection, the officer discovered that the plate was a fake. In fact, the owner of the vehicle had attempted to meticulously re-create a real California plate by hand, even drawing out the cursive "California" that dons the top of many CA tags. While the re-creation was likely good enough to fool some with a passing glance, it couldn't hold up to the scrutiny of law enforcement.

Even as the CHP applauded the driver's efforts in replacing the missing plate, the faction also noted that displaying anything other than a state-issued license plate — which you should also try to keep clean – is actually illegal. For the record, that is undoubtedly the case wherever you live. When cops scan your plates, they can see the vehicle's make and model as well its registration status. Most states have strict laws concerning missing plates, particularly because fake plates could be used in the undertaking of criminal activities. That does not, however, appear to be the case here, and as of this writing it's unclear if the CA driver was issued a citation.