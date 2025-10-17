This California Driver Couldn't Get Away With A Handmade License Plate - And Neither Can You
You really never can tell what you're going to see when you get on the road these days. On some occasions, a story pops up in the automotive wilds that errs decidedly on the side of comedic. Take, for example, the tale of the California driver who went all out in trying to fake their vehicle's missing license plate.
A California Highway Patrol officer recently pulled a vehicle over in Merced after noticing something off with the vehicle's license plate. Upon closer inspection, the officer discovered that the plate was a fake. In fact, the owner of the vehicle had attempted to meticulously re-create a real California plate by hand, even drawing out the cursive "California" that dons the top of many CA tags. While the re-creation was likely good enough to fool some with a passing glance, it couldn't hold up to the scrutiny of law enforcement.
Even as the CHP applauded the driver's efforts in replacing the missing plate, the faction also noted that displaying anything other than a state-issued license plate — which you should also try to keep clean – is actually illegal. For the record, that is undoubtedly the case wherever you live. When cops scan your plates, they can see the vehicle's make and model as well its registration status. Most states have strict laws concerning missing plates, particularly because fake plates could be used in the undertaking of criminal activities. That does not, however, appear to be the case here, and as of this writing it's unclear if the CA driver was issued a citation.
What to do if your license plate goes missing
It's also not clear if the clever California driver had taken any other measures to replace the missing plate, but there are steps you need to take if yours is lost. The first step is to inform local authorities. If you've got an unforgettable vanity plate, the job of identifying it may be pretty easy. Either way, authorities need to be on the look out for plates displaying the missing tag number.
As previously noted, stolen plates are sometimes nabbed for use in criminal schemes, so reporting the missing plate may protect you from incorrectly being associated with another vehicle using it. As it is illegal to operate a vehicle without a valid license plate, scribbling the tag number on a piece of cardboard and displaying it somewhere on the vehicle will likely lead to a traffic stop and citation. Drivers are instead encouraged to immediately contact their local DMV or equivalent agency and begin the process of replacement. Some states allow this process to be undertaken online or by mail, though it could also require an in-person visit.
Whatever the case, you may need certain documents on hand when you apply for new tags, including a valid driver's license or photo ID as well as an up-to-date registration. You'll likely also need proof of insurance and a copy of the police report covering the missing tag. Unfortunately, you will likely also be required to pay a fee for the new tag, which can vary by state. You may be subject to penalties if you fail to comply.