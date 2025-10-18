This Everyday Household Item Is Great For Cleaning Your TV (Among Other Things)
You stare at it every day in your living room or bedroom, but that doesn't necessarily mean you give it any TLC. But if you routinely clean your TV, you can try the Swiffer Sweeper, which actually does a great job. Of course, that doesn't mean you need to use the floor attachment, unless you can't reach the TV. Just take a Swiffer cloth, keep it dry, and wipe down the screen. But don't press too hard, as you're only dusting, and not trying to remove any buildup.
The same is true if you want to clean other electronics as well. Your computer or laptop screen can collect dust over time, so a dry Swiffer cloth can quickly bring back that black shine. Your car's media screen could also benefit from a Swiffer dusting. While you're there, you can wipe down that dusty dashboard under your windshield, which you can also clean easily using a cheap tool. If you're unsure about whether or not to use a Swiffer dry cloth, even for dusting, consult your owner's manuals first.
But if you're thinking of trying a Swiffer mop pad on any of your electronics, don't. While they seem great for removing stubborn fingerprints or deeper residue, they can actually damage your screens. Plus, the pad's wetness could even cause a short circuit. Any damage is unlikely to be covered under the manufacturer's warranty, regardless of the electronic you're dealing with.
How to safely clean your TV
If you need to dust your TV but want something reusable, you can use a microfiber cloth. These soft cloths are not abrasive and are safe enough to use on other devices, including phones, computers, and tablets. If you want to do more than just dust and need to safely clean your flat-screen TV, you can dampen the cloth with some water before using it. But first, be sure to check your owner's manual for safety tips before using any liquids for cleaning.
It's never a good idea to use chemical cleaners on your TV, even those with curved screens. This is especially true of ammonia-based cleaners, which can damage your screen's protective coating. This means no Windex, ever. Some cleaners may contain abrasives, which could also damage your screen. Plus, it has nothing to do with whether you're applying the chemicals directly to the screen. The danger is in the chemicals, and the best thing to do is stay away from them.
There are some retail solutions available to clean your TV, and many are highly recommended by various online sites. But while many of them are non-toxic or ammonia-based, they can get pricey, depending on the brand. So, before spending the money, check the product label versus your TV's cleaning recommendations to see if there are any red flags. It could be that a simple microfiber cloth and a little water are all you need.