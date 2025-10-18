This Everyday Household Item Is Great For Cleaning Your TV (Among Other Things)

You stare at it every day in your living room or bedroom, but that doesn't necessarily mean you give it any TLC. But if you routinely clean your TV, you can try the Swiffer Sweeper, which actually does a great job. Of course, that doesn't mean you need to use the floor attachment, unless you can't reach the TV. Just take a Swiffer cloth, keep it dry, and wipe down the screen. But don't press too hard, as you're only dusting, and not trying to remove any buildup.

The same is true if you want to clean other electronics as well. Your computer or laptop screen can collect dust over time, so a dry Swiffer cloth can quickly bring back that black shine. Your car's media screen could also benefit from a Swiffer dusting. While you're there, you can wipe down that dusty dashboard under your windshield, which you can also clean easily using a cheap tool. If you're unsure about whether or not to use a Swiffer dry cloth, even for dusting, consult your owner's manuals first.

But if you're thinking of trying a Swiffer mop pad on any of your electronics, don't. While they seem great for removing stubborn fingerprints or deeper residue, they can actually damage your screens. Plus, the pad's wetness could even cause a short circuit. Any damage is unlikely to be covered under the manufacturer's warranty, regardless of the electronic you're dealing with.