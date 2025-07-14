How To Safely Clean Your Curved-Screen TV (And What You'll Need To Do It)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Curved TVs might not be everyone's first choice for a living room media experience. They are, after all, generally bulkier and more awkward to set up when compared to the flat-screen variants. But curved-screen TVs do come with some advantages. Their particular design helps you feel more immersed in the scene, even from different angles. It also gives the illusion of a bigger screen for those home theater vibes.
However, there are some considerations to keep in mind before buying a curved TV. For one, you need to plan out exactly where to install the TV relative to your seating area to prevent a distorted viewing experience. If you're mounting it on the wall instead of simply using a TV stand, make sure to pick a compatible wall mount too. You might even want to go with a swiveling wall mount for flexibility. Another important factor is knowing how to keep your curved-screen TV clean and smudge-free. You won't be able to get the most out of an immersive screen if it's dusty and covered in fingerprints. But if it should get dirty, what exactly is the safest way to clean your curved TV? Here's how.
The materials for cleaning your curved-screen TV
To safely clean your curved-screen TV, some manufacturers recommend going for a lint-free microfiber cloth like the Amazon Basics Ultra Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths or HOMEXCEL 12-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Rags. It's one of a few useful tools to keep general electronics sanitized, because it won't damage the screen or leave residue behind. On the other hand, paper towels or anything abrasive like rough cotton cloth should be strictly avoided. They're the number one cause of scratches and can even remove your TV's anti-glare coating.
For a basic routine cleaning, a microfiber cloth is really all you need. You'd want to keep your device away from any liquid as much as possible. But if you think a cleaning solvent would help, just some lukewarm water should be enough. Don't even think about applying harsh household agents like window cleaner, alcohol, or wax on the TV surface. They're too chemical-heavy for the sensitive screen and can leave discoloration marks. You could get away with using electronic wipes, but you'll want to double-check the ingredients to ensure the product doesn't have alcohol, ammonia, benzene, or acetone.
Besides a set of clean microfiber cloths and lukewarm water, get yourself a can of compressed air or a vacuum with brush attachment too. This will come in handy when cleaning the vents and ports behind your TV.
The step-by-step cleaning guide for your curved-screen TV
Cleaning your curved-screen TV is pretty similar to cleaning a typical flat-screen TV. First, power it off and make sure to unplug it from the wall outlet to prevent accidental shocks. Once the TV has cooled down, you can proceed with cleaning.
With a clean piece of microfiber cloth in hand, start with the front of the TV. Wipe the surface lightly using circular motions, so you don't get any streaks. Don't apply too much pressure on the screen; otherwise, you risk permanently damaging the pixels or cracking the panel. If a thorough wipe doesn't get rid of the greasy spots on your TV, it's time to use the lukewarm water. Spray it lightly on a clean microfiber cloth — not directly on the display — but the cloth should be damp, not dripping wet after. Excess water could get into the internal components and destroy your device. With the damp cloth, spot-clean the areas with stubborn grime. Then, wipe down the entire screen with a dry microfiber cloth.
After cleaning the screen, you can move to the back of the TV. Pay attention to the vents, ports, and speakers as they're typically hotspots for dust buildup. If you find them pretty clogged with dirt, use the can of compressed air or your vacuum to clean them. Just be careful not to mess with the connectors in the ports. Check that your TV is completely dry before turning it on. From here, make it a habit to clean your curved-screen TV about once every week, so you won't have to work through stubborn smudges and dust buildup the next time around.