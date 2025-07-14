How To Safely Clean Your Curved-Screen TV (And What You'll Need To Do It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Curved TVs might not be everyone's first choice for a living room media experience. They are, after all, generally bulkier and more awkward to set up when compared to the flat-screen variants. But curved-screen TVs do come with some advantages. Their particular design helps you feel more immersed in the scene, even from different angles. It also gives the illusion of a bigger screen for those home theater vibes.

However, there are some considerations to keep in mind before buying a curved TV. For one, you need to plan out exactly where to install the TV relative to your seating area to prevent a distorted viewing experience. If you're mounting it on the wall instead of simply using a TV stand, make sure to pick a compatible wall mount too. You might even want to go with a swiveling wall mount for flexibility. Another important factor is knowing how to keep your curved-screen TV clean and smudge-free. You won't be able to get the most out of an immersive screen if it's dusty and covered in fingerprints. But if it should get dirty, what exactly is the safest way to clean your curved TV? Here's how.