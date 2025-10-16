MotorTrend Has Officially Named 2026's Car Of The Year
From Slashgear's 2025 VW Golf R and Golf GTI First Drive review, it was apparent that the latest Volkswagen Golf models were something special. Now it's evident that others have seen it, as the cards were special enough to earn MotorTrend's 2026 Car of the Year award. In addition, it's not the first time the VW Golf has earned the honor.
While the first-generation VW Golf was known as the Rabbit in the United States, the German automaker dropped the furry name with the release of the hatchback's second generation. The second-gen VW Golf GTI was named MotorTrend Car of the Year in 1985. That marked the first such award for the VW Golf, followed some 30 years later by another thanks to the seventh-gen VW Golf lineup.
In addition to the VW Golf, finalists for the 2026 award included entries from Audi, BMW, Dodge, Honda, and two models from Mercedes. MotorTrend found the VW Golf superior to the other finalists based on its "six key criteria: advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, safety, and efficiency."
What makes the VW Golf worthy of MotorTrend's top honor?
Volkswagen introduced the eighth-generation Golf, known as the Mk8 among VW enthusiasts, for the 2020 model year. The 2025 Golf R and Golf GTI each received mid-cycle refinements to their interior and exterior designs, delivering what MotorTrend calls "a more mature, confident presence."
The Mk8 still utilizes VW's front-engine, front-wheel-drive MQB platform that debuted with the Mk7 over a decade ago. However, recent spring, shock, and rear-suspension upgrades have improved the ride quality and handling. MotorTrend judges say the hatchback "remains agile but now feels more engaging to drive."
Volkswagen installs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood of both models. In the GTI, that engine makes a respectable 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The Golf R gets more aggressive tuning to churn out 328 horsepower (up 4% over the 2024 tune) and 295 lb-ft of torque. While there's no longer an option for a manual transmission, MotorTrend says its "judges praised the seven-speed" automatic.