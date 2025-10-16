MotorTrend Has Officially Named 2026's Car Of The Year

From Slashgear's 2025 VW Golf R and Golf GTI First Drive review, it was apparent that the latest Volkswagen Golf models were something special. Now it's evident that others have seen it, as the cards were special enough to earn MotorTrend's 2026 Car of the Year award. In addition, it's not the first time the VW Golf has earned the honor.

While the first-generation VW Golf was known as the Rabbit in the United States, the German automaker dropped the furry name with the release of the hatchback's second generation. The second-gen VW Golf GTI was named MotorTrend Car of the Year in 1985. That marked the first such award for the VW Golf, followed some 30 years later by another thanks to the seventh-gen VW Golf lineup.

In addition to the VW Golf, finalists for the 2026 award included entries from Audi, BMW, Dodge, Honda, and two models from Mercedes. MotorTrend found the VW Golf superior to the other finalists based on its "six key criteria: advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, safety, and efficiency."