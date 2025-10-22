Does Ryobi's Patio Cleaner Remove Weeds?
Ryobi has a wide selection of home improvement products you didn't realize existed, as well as outdoor equipment, to help keep your yard and exteriors looking their best. That includes your patio, which can be difficult to clean, especially in those sharp angles. But Ryobi's 18V One+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner does a lot more than its name suggests, as it can also eliminate any weeds as well. However, this weed removal is only mechanical, as Ryboi does not specifically mention the ability to kill weeds, or their roots.
Reviewers agree, and note that the tool effectively clears weeds and grass from between stones and other places. One person even used it for edging a yard as well. But a few customers did mention that Ryobi's cleaner can only do so much, which means you might need something else to tackle the deeper rooted vegetation. The best move is to use the tool regularly, which should help keep any weeds at bay.
This patio cleaner is more effective than Ryobi's smooth-surface patio cleaner at getting between tight spaces where weeds tend to live. That's due to the tool's rotating wire brush, which lifts growth and other debris out. This makes cleaning easier, especially if you can't reach the mess with your hands. Since it works mechanically, you don't have to use weed killers beforehand, or apply any other spray as you're working. It's a quick and easy way to clear through any growth and get your patio or deck looking its best.
Ordering, parts, and warranty
The Ryobi 18V One+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner has a two-handle design and weighs only 6.4 pounds, making it easier to use during a long day of working. It also has a telescoping height adjustment, so you can extend it as needed. The tool itself is available through Ryobi's website for $119, or you can order the tool and the 2Ah battery together for $149.
The wire brush on Ryobi's patio cleaner appears to be durable, as it's designed to aggressively remove weeds from concrete, stone, and paver joints. But if you do eventually wear it down, you can order a Wire Brush Replacement for $14.97. If you're tackling lighter jobs, like sweeping away smaller weeds, and need something that won't scratch, Ryobi has another option. The Nylon Edging Brush fits just like the wire brush, and might be just what you need for a quick cleanup. Both brush heads are easy to attach and remove, so you can switch them out as you need to, while not missing a beat.
Once you order the Ryobi patio cleaner, you'll get the company's three-year limited warranty. This warranty covers any manufacturer defects, and the batteries too. Plus, you'll get the 90-day exchange policy, so you can trade your tool for a new one if you're not happy with its performance. Additional wire and nylon brushes are protected for 90 days as well. For more information on the patio cleaner and to get warranty details, visit Ryobi's site.