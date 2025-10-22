Does Ryobi's Patio Cleaner Remove Weeds?

Ryobi has a wide selection of home improvement products you didn't realize existed, as well as outdoor equipment, to help keep your yard and exteriors looking their best. That includes your patio, which can be difficult to clean, especially in those sharp angles. But Ryobi's 18V One+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner does a lot more than its name suggests, as it can also eliminate any weeds as well. However, this weed removal is only mechanical, as Ryboi does not specifically mention the ability to kill weeds, or their roots.

Reviewers agree, and note that the tool effectively clears weeds and grass from between stones and other places. One person even used it for edging a yard as well. But a few customers did mention that Ryobi's cleaner can only do so much, which means you might need something else to tackle the deeper rooted vegetation. The best move is to use the tool regularly, which should help keep any weeds at bay.

This patio cleaner is more effective than Ryobi's smooth-surface patio cleaner at getting between tight spaces where weeds tend to live. That's due to the tool's rotating wire brush, which lifts growth and other debris out. This makes cleaning easier, especially if you can't reach the mess with your hands. Since it works mechanically, you don't have to use weed killers beforehand, or apply any other spray as you're working. It's a quick and easy way to clear through any growth and get your patio or deck looking its best.