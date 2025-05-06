Ryobi's Patio Cleaner: What To Know About This Tool Before You Buy

As many positives as this Ryobi patio cleaner comes with, it's not without some pervasive flaws. Granted, discussion of such problems is far less widespread than the praise, but it's still worth looking into all the same.

Arguably, the most prominent complaint with Ryobi's patio cleaner is the direction the brush spins. It rotates in such a way that it kicks water, dirt, and whatever else it may pick up in the direction of the user, according to some reviews. On Ryobi's product page for the tool, Laura2024 wrote, "The brush should rotate the other direction/away from the user. It would be much more effective. The physics of it would make more sense." CJS21 agreed that the backward-facing rotation was a problem point, in addition to touching on another big negative some have found while using the cleaner.

"It's not quite heaving enough to really grab more than light dirt. I purchased all of the optional brushes, they all work about the same," CJS21 continued, sharing that they didn't find the tool powerful enough or the brushes abrasive enough to get hard work done. On the Home Depot product listing, several others cited similar disappointments. For example, user Groundskeep Linds tried using the tool on substances such as bird droppings and tree mold with no luck. "Sweeping sand, cleaning deck, pavers or walkway. I think it would only be useful for the smallest of jobs," added DARREN.

Like any tool from Ryobi or those from any other similar brand, this patio cleaner delivers for some, while falling short for others. Hopefully, knowing some of the key features, abilities, and drawbacks of this tool, you can better decide if it's the right fit for you and your needs.