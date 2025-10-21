Here's How The Erie Canal Was Built To Ease Transportation Through New York

When the original Erie Canal was built between 1817 and 1825, it was both the longest artificial waterway in North America and its most significant public works project. Since no one had ever accomplished such a monumental feat before, it also served as the country's first hands-on school of civil engineering.

The four-foot-deep and 40-foot-wide canal cut through 363 miles of land consisting of rivers, fields, forests, hills, rocky cliffs, and swamps between Albany and Buffalo. With a rise of 568 feet from the Hudson River to Lake Erie, engineers used 83 lift locks to navigate the hills. Eighteen aqueducts (an ancient Roman technology still in use today) were needed to move the canal over ravines and rivers. Seventeen toll booths and a 10-foot-wide towpath for animals ran the entire length of the canal. All for the low price of $7.1 million ($230 million today). The project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget. It was an immediate economic success, transforming the state of New York into the busiest port in the country and opening the continent's interior for what would become the Westward expansion.

Moving people and goods from the Hudson River area to the Great Lakes region by stagecoach or cart was a tedious and costly process. Shipping time between New York and Buffalo had previously been three weeks, but canal packet boats made the journey in just eight days. Meanwhile, the cost of shipping a ton of cargo between the two dropped from $100 to only $10. This allowed businesses of all types to sell their goods in areas they never dreamed possible.