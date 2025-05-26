Why The Welland Canal Is Important For Ships That Need To Bypass Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a go-to spot for tourists and honeymooners and was even home to the first hydropower station, built shortly after the first modern power lines were invented. However, it's largely a no-go for merchant ships, despite its strategically significant location on the border of Canada and the United States. Niagara Falls, which is 177 feet high at its tallest point, is part of the Niagara River — the only natural waterway that connects Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Both are vitally important to trade and transportation.

Because it's pretty much impossible for ships to navigate the part of the Niagara River that literally falls off a cliff (actually, there are multiple falls and rapids in this region), a man-made waterway needed to be built to connect the two Great Lakes, bypassing the Niagara (both Falls and River) completely. This was first proposed way back in the early 1700s by French settlers, with the Welland Canal eventually built and opened in the 1820s. As ships became larger and trade became more common, the Welland Canal was rebuilt and expanded multiple times.

The modern canal is its fourth iteration and began construction in 1913 before opening in 1932 (World War I slowed development). It connects Port Weller on Lake Ontario with Lake Erie's Port Colborne, running roughly perpendicular to the Niagara River between 4-6 miles west of it. As opposed to many other canals in the region, the Welland Canal is specifically designed and built for large deep draft commercial ships. Considering just how many containers can fit on a single container ship, the Welland Canal — by circumventing the Niagara Falls — plays a crucial role for North American trade.

