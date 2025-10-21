This Advanced Nuclear Submarine Is Set To Join The US Navy's Fleet Soon After Successful Testing

When it comes to nuclear submarines, the U.S. is the undisputed global leader, operating the majority of nuclear submarines in existence today. Besides the United States (which has nearly 70 nuclear submarines), the only other militaries that possess a fleet of nuclear submarines are Russia (31), China (12), the U.K. (10), France (9), and India (2). The scale of America's naval dominance is evident from the fact that its nuclear submarine fleet alone outnumbers the combined fleets of all other nations that operate these vessels. Further bolstering the United States' submarine capabilities is the upcoming commissioning of the USS Massachusetts (SSN 798), a new attack submarine that recently completed its initial sea trials. Although the construction of the USS Massachusetts is complete, it will be some time before this sub is formally inducted into the U.S. Navy; however, it could happen as early as 2026.

Once inducted, the USS Massachusetts will join the expanding fleet of the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class attack submarines. For the uninitiated, the Virginia-class is the U.S.'s most modern attack submarine type, featuring several upgrades to the older Los Angeles-class (SSN 688) and Seawolf-class submarines. These attack submarines are also built for a different purpose than the other two manned submarines currently operated by the U.S Navy: Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN), and Guided Missile Submarines (SSGN). The technological advancements incorporated into the Virginia-class attack submarines — and, by extension, into the USS Massachusetts — include quieter propulsion, improved underwater acoustics, modular construction, and well-integrated combat systems.