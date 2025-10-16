If Your Android Auto 'Quick Control' Feature Is Broken, You're Not Alone

In the modern era, cars and mobile phones aren't as separate as they once were. Apps like Android Auto have come to the forefront, offering drivers the convenience of accessing functions like music streaming, maps, and more through their car's infotainment screen without needing to pick up their phones. Unfortunately, many drivers have recently found that one of the driving companion's hallmark features has stopped working.

With the rollout of the latest Android Auto update, Android Auto 15.2, the Quick Controls feature no longer functions for many users. This widget allowed drivers and passengers to control media and navigation while in other apps, although Google has slowly been de-emphasizing the widget in favor of an app shortcut bar. Now, it's an optional, toggleable feature for those who want it. Sadly, with the new update, the Quick Controls toggle doesn't work for many users, with the Android Auto screen layout not changing even when it's enabled. So, no, it's not just you.

The unexpected disappearance of Quick Controls on the latest version of Android Auto has made waves online. As complaints about the missing functionality pile up, one can't help but wonder if it was deliberate or a bug introduced with the update.