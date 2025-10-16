If Your Android Auto 'Quick Control' Feature Is Broken, You're Not Alone
In the modern era, cars and mobile phones aren't as separate as they once were. Apps like Android Auto have come to the forefront, offering drivers the convenience of accessing functions like music streaming, maps, and more through their car's infotainment screen without needing to pick up their phones. Unfortunately, many drivers have recently found that one of the driving companion's hallmark features has stopped working.
With the rollout of the latest Android Auto update, Android Auto 15.2, the Quick Controls feature no longer functions for many users. This widget allowed drivers and passengers to control media and navigation while in other apps, although Google has slowly been de-emphasizing the widget in favor of an app shortcut bar. Now, it's an optional, toggleable feature for those who want it. Sadly, with the new update, the Quick Controls toggle doesn't work for many users, with the Android Auto screen layout not changing even when it's enabled. So, no, it's not just you.
The unexpected disappearance of Quick Controls on the latest version of Android Auto has made waves online. As complaints about the missing functionality pile up, one can't help but wonder if it was deliberate or a bug introduced with the update.
Is Quick Controls gone for good?
The disappearance of Quick Controls with Android Auto 15.2 has prompted drivers to post about the issue online, unaware of how widespread the issue is, and seeking a solution to the problem. Conversely, some are actually happy with the change and don't mind Quick Controls disappearing. Ideally, the feature will return in full force as soon as possible, especially for those who've grown accustomed to it. Still, it's not hard to wonder whether this is a not-so-subtle effort on Google's part to retire the widget entirely.
At the time of this writing, there doesn't seem to be a fix forthcoming. This is a bit strange, seeing as the earliest reports of the Quick Controls toggle being broken date to late September, when version 15.2 entered the stable release channel. With that said, this doesn't necessarily mean Google is looking to remove Quick Controls. It should be noted that this feature is only broken for Android Auto screens that show a vertical taskbar; other layouts are unaffected. Therefore, it's safe to assume that Quick Shortcuts isn't getting removed but is merely in need of some bug fixes.
There are several features we'd like to see Android Auto improve, with the broken Quick Controls feature now being one of them. All we can do is wait and see when and if Google will respond to the issue and how it will go about resolving it.