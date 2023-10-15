5 Features We Wish Android Auto Would Improve

Maps and navigation are central to any infotainment system, so the limitations of Google Maps on Android Auto really impact the system's overall practicality. The issues become readily apparent when you compare the Android Auto version of the app with the standard Maps you'll find on your phone. Route planning is arguably where Maps suffers the most. Adding a waypoint is difficult for a couple of reasons.

Say you want to add a lunch stop to a journey. Searching for things like restaurants will give you options within 50 or so miles of your current location, which is handy for spontaneous stops, but won't give you locations along the entire route. This makes planning a pit stop halfway into a four-hour trip more complex than it has to be. If you set off without putting your destination in first, you'll also have some issues. Android Auto users can't enter a location in Google Maps unless the car is parked. This is particularly annoying when you have a passenger who could help you set a route without any distractions, but is equally locked out of the search function.

While distracted driving is a major safety issue, quickly typing in "McDonald's" while stopped at a light is unlikely to cause problems. Many automakers' own in-car infotainment systems allow you to do this, so why doesn't Google? It is worth noting that Google is actively improving Maps in Android Auto and recently resolved a major point of criticism for the system. Before a recent update, users were unable to access Maps on their phones while driving and had to use the car's interface instead. This is no longer the case, and they can now access Maps through both their phone and vehicle.