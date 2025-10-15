Apple M5 Vs. M4: What's The Difference In Performance & Capability?

After first introducing the M4 chip in May 2024, Apple is ready to move on to the newly announced M5. And, as customers have been led to expect when Apple moves one of its offerings from one number to the next, the new processor brings a handful of changes over its previous generation — especially in its artificial intelligence and graphics performance. But how exactly do the two stack up in terms of performance and capabilities?

Built on third-generation 3-nanometer technology, the M5 introduces a redesigned 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator built into each core. This is supposed to help the chip deliver more than four times the peak GPU compute performance for AI workloads over the M4. The M5's CPU configuration also includes up to 10 cores (that's four for performance and six for efficiency). That'd be about a 15% increase in multithreaded performance compared to the M4. Plus, the M5 includes a faster 16-core Neural Engine for about a 30% boost in unified memory bandwidth over the M4.