If the satellite isn't where it should be and the U.K. didn't move it, then who did? It definitely wasn't the work of extraterrestrial visitors, though there are plenty of other unexplained phenomena out there. Instead, it was likely, well, us. Skynet-1A was built in the U.S. by a company called Philco-Ford, which also worked on projects for NASA. While the United Kingdom is now capable of launching its own rockets, it wasn't in the 1960s, so the Skynet satellite was launched by the U.S. Air Force on a Delta rocket. Because the United States both built and launched the project for the U.K., it had initial control of the satellite once it reached orbit, before handing it off to the Royal Air Force, which operated it from RAF Oakhanger in Hampshire, England.

The United States' involvement in Skynet didn't end there. When Oakhanger was down for maintenance, a team from the RAF base would travel to an Air Force base to operate the satellite. The logs for the satellite are incomplete but indicate that the U.S. was responsible for the satellite's last commands in 1977. Today, when a satellite stops working, if it doesn't burn up in the atmosphere, it is put into what's called an orbital graveyard, well above any satellites that are still operational. This wasn't a standard practice in the 1970s, so Skynet-1A was ultimately left in a lower orbit. If other satellites get too close to Skynet, they're warned, but eventually the satellite may need to be moved.