This UFO Survived A Hellfire Missile And No One Knows How
UFOs are real. Alright, we're not talking about the X-Files or little green men or even Area 51. The modern term for UFO, which in itself merely stands for unidentified flying object, is unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. UAPs are defined as airborne objects that cannot be immediately identified, and the U.S. government is investigating them. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is part of the U.S. Department of Defense and was established in July 2022 to address UAPs "using a rigorous scientific framework and a data-driven approach." It collects data from both military and Department of Defense personnel and civilian pilots through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If you're thinking that there cannot be enough credible reports of UAPs to investigate, well, think again.
From May 2023 through June 2024, AARO received 757 new incident reports. While the agency says it has not discovered any evidence of extraterrestrials, there were 21 reports that the agency simply could not explain. And the reports keep coming. In September 2025, a House Government Oversight subcommittee hearing into UAPs released video that appears to show a UAP in the shape of an orb being hit by a Hellfire missile that impossibly seems to bounce off it. However you may feel about the value of Congress investigating UAPs, you must admit it's weird.
Surviving the unsurvivable
The incredible footage of a UAP surviving a Hellfire missile hit was released in September 2025 during the first UAP-focused hearing convened by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. The video, which was taken by a drone, is eye-opening for two reasons. It shows a glowing orb that the government has not been able to identify, and this orb apparently endures a missile strike.
The video is dated October 30, 2024, and was provided by a whistleblower. The glowing orb was spotted moving in a straight line off the coast of Yemen in what was then an active combat zone. The hearing did not release details about the U.S. mission during that time, but the Navy was protecting commercial shipping lanes from air strikes by Houthi militants and fired a Hellfire missile at the UAP. Instead of destroying it, the missile appears to bounce off, with debris from the UAP also flying through the air.
There are several types of Hellfire missiles, and while reports from the hearing do not identify which type was used in this incident, witnesses testified that no American technology could survive this type of strike. The Pentagon had no comment on the video, but three Air Force personnel who testified at the hearing admitted that the video scares them.