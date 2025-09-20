This UFO Survived A Hellfire Missile And No One Knows How

UFOs are real. Alright, we're not talking about the X-Files or little green men or even Area 51. The modern term for UFO, which in itself merely stands for unidentified flying object, is unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. UAPs are defined as airborne objects that cannot be immediately identified, and the U.S. government is investigating them. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is part of the U.S. Department of Defense and was established in July 2022 to address UAPs "using a rigorous scientific framework and a data-driven approach." It collects data from both military and Department of Defense personnel and civilian pilots through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If you're thinking that there cannot be enough credible reports of UAPs to investigate, well, think again.

From May 2023 through June 2024, AARO received 757 new incident reports. While the agency says it has not discovered any evidence of extraterrestrials, there were 21 reports that the agency simply could not explain. And the reports keep coming. In September 2025, a House Government Oversight subcommittee hearing into UAPs released video that appears to show a UAP in the shape of an orb being hit by a Hellfire missile that impossibly seems to bounce off it. However you may feel about the value of Congress investigating UAPs, you must admit it's weird.