Pentagon Says They'll Investigate UFOs In Rare Public Hearing

The DOD recognized that since the year 2000, the number of unauthorized and unidentified aircraft and objects has been increasing. They attributed the rise in sightings to advancements made in technology that scans and monitors airspace. During the hearing, the DOD witness explained that several issues and answers to questions the members of the subcommittee had would be addressed in a closed, classified UAP session scheduled right after the public session concluded. The subcommittee explained that some UAP issues had been classified due to national security issues and not because the information was being "hidden."

"It is also the responsibility of ... government and this panel to share as much as we can with the American people — since excessive secrecy only breeds distrust and speculation," Rep. Mr. Adam Schiff said. The DOD's AOIMSG standardizes its findings and conclusions when trying to identify UAPS into categories that include atmospheric phenomena, balloons or other air trash, civilian airborne objects, domestic military airborne technology, foreign airborne known-unknown technology, or unknown phenomena that cannot be explained.

Those objects that cannot be explained can include anything from cases that have insufficient data to identify the object to airborne technology of non-terrestrial origin. "We believe that making UAP reporting a mission imperative will be instrumental to this effort's success," Mr. Bray said. "If you see something, you need to report it," the Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence added. "We will go wherever the data takes us."