All About The 59 Club: Britain's Original Rock N' Roll Bikers
The 59 Club, also known as "The Nine," began in Hackney Wick, London, on April 2, 1959. It was originally a church-based youth club founded by Reverend John Oates, with leadership later taken on by Father William "Bill" Shergold and Father Graham Hullett. In 1962, Father Bill visited the Ace Café and organized a church service for motorcyclists, which drew a massive response from local riders. That event kick-started the motorcycle section of the club, and before long, the bikes took over the youth activities.
Saturday evenings at the Eton Mission soon became packed with riders enjoying the jukebox, table tennis, billiards, and the coffee bar. Nicknamed "The Vic's Caff," the club quickly gained fame across London. At its peak in the 1960s, it attracted celebrities like Cliff Richard, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Margaret, and Lord Snowdon, while also welcoming thousands of young motorcyclists. The club's ethos was clear from the start: all riders on any type of bike were welcome, and there was no probation period or restrictive rules like the ones you have to uphold at something like the Pagans' Motorcycle Club.
From rockers to worldwide recognition
By the mid-1960s, the 59 Club had become an iconic part of Britain's rocker culture. Its badge was widely recognized, and membership grew to more than 20,000, making it one of the largest motorcycle clubs in the world. Members often rode classic British and Italian machines like the most stylish Triumphs, Nortons, BSAs, and Ducatis, and the club organized ride-outs to major events such as the Isle of Man TT, the Dragon Rally in Wales, and the Elephant Rally in Germany. The Rockers vs. Mods clashes of the 1960s only added to the club's reputation, though the 59 Club itself maintained a positive image by offering young bikers a place to belong.
Over the years, the club published its own magazine, The Link, launched in 1965. Though the print edition was shelved in 2010, it continues today as an online publication. By the 1970s and beyond, international sections had emerged, with members in France, Switzerland, Italy, Malaysia, the U.S., and beyond. Despite its rocker roots, the club always stayed open to all riders, keeping its inclusive spirit alive. It strictly was a motorcycle club through and through, and never ventured into outlaw motorcycle gang territory.
The 59 Club today
The 59 Club remains active more than 60 years after its founding. Now based in Plaistow, East London, the club is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and continues to welcome anyone who rides. Club nights are held twice a week, with facilities that include a jukebox, table tennis, and a football table. Annual highlights include trips to the Isle of Man TT and regular meetups at biker cafés like the Ace Café. International membership remains strong, with strict registration at the London HQ to ensure authenticity. Genuine members have unique membership numbers, and only regalia purchased directly through the club is recognized as official.
Though the Rockers era has passed, the 59 Club's legacy as a community for motorcyclists endures. Memorial events such as Father Bill's remembrance at St. Martin-in-the-Fields and the blessings of bikes at Westminster Abbey highlight its cultural importance. With thousands of members worldwide, the 59 Club continues to represent a unique blend of motorcycles, rock 'n' roll, and camaraderie that began back in 1959 and shows no sign of disappearing.