All About The 59 Club: Britain's Original Rock N' Roll Bikers

The 59 Club, also known as "The Nine," began in Hackney Wick, London, on April 2, 1959. It was originally a church-based youth club founded by Reverend John Oates, with leadership later taken on by Father William "Bill" Shergold and Father Graham Hullett. In 1962, Father Bill visited the Ace Café and organized a church service for motorcyclists, which drew a massive response from local riders. That event kick-started the motorcycle section of the club, and before long, the bikes took over the youth activities.

Saturday evenings at the Eton Mission soon became packed with riders enjoying the jukebox, table tennis, billiards, and the coffee bar. Nicknamed "The Vic's Caff," the club quickly gained fame across London. At its peak in the 1960s, it attracted celebrities like Cliff Richard, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Margaret, and Lord Snowdon, while also welcoming thousands of young motorcyclists. The club's ethos was clear from the start: all riders on any type of bike were welcome, and there was no probation period or restrictive rules like the ones you have to uphold at something like the Pagans' Motorcycle Club.