Pagan's Motorcycle Club: What Rules Must Members Follow While In This Biker Gang?

The Pagan's motorcycle club started out with a group of guys riding exclusively Triumph motorcycles in 1959. Years later, they expanded to Harleys and became known as one of the big four outlaw motorcycle clubs in the U.S. In a 2020 report, the State of New Jersey Commission of Investigation (SCI) notes that the Pagan's club was a violent gang with strict rules for its members to follow.

For one, prospects hoping to join have to pass a chapter vote and complete a probationary period lasting at least six months. In that time, recruits are expected to successfully complete loyalty tests, serve patched members, and do hazing-style challenges designed to show their commitment to the club. The Pagan's also do not allow people to pay to skip the prospecting period — which is referred to as "instant colors" — although there have been instances of this happening.

According to the SCI report, every member is expected to show up sober for weekly meetings, known inside the club as "church." Skipping three of those meetings in a row is enough to get someone thrown out. Each member also puts up about $100 a month, which goes to the "Mother Club." This top ranking leadership group is the one that has the final say on things like opening new chapters or even approving tattoos. The one-percenters in the motorcycle club are members of the "Mother Club," like its president "The Diamond", vice president, sergeant-at-arms, secretary, and treasurer.