Pagan's Motorcycle Club: What Rules Must Members Follow While In This Biker Gang?
The Pagan's motorcycle club started out with a group of guys riding exclusively Triumph motorcycles in 1959. Years later, they expanded to Harleys and became known as one of the big four outlaw motorcycle clubs in the U.S. In a 2020 report, the State of New Jersey Commission of Investigation (SCI) notes that the Pagan's club was a violent gang with strict rules for its members to follow.
For one, prospects hoping to join have to pass a chapter vote and complete a probationary period lasting at least six months. In that time, recruits are expected to successfully complete loyalty tests, serve patched members, and do hazing-style challenges designed to show their commitment to the club. The Pagan's also do not allow people to pay to skip the prospecting period — which is referred to as "instant colors" — although there have been instances of this happening.
According to the SCI report, every member is expected to show up sober for weekly meetings, known inside the club as "church." Skipping three of those meetings in a row is enough to get someone thrown out. Each member also puts up about $100 a month, which goes to the "Mother Club." This top ranking leadership group is the one that has the final say on things like opening new chapters or even approving tattoos. The one-percenters in the motorcycle club are members of the "Mother Club," like its president "The Diamond", vice president, sergeant-at-arms, secretary, and treasurer.
There are specific rules for reporting arrests or other issues
Being a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang vs a motorcycle club is very different. Although Pagan's members refer to themselves as part of a club, the reality is that this group is a gang and has had many encounters with the law. In an interview with The Guardian, Ken Croke, a federal agent who went undercover to investigate the gang, said members are mostly outlaws with felony records. "They are definitely a very violent organized crime syndicate," he said.
Despite a written rule forbidding drug dealing, law enforcement has extensive documentation and records showing otherwise, proving that involvement in narcotics has been a long-time practice for the club. The U.S. Department of Justice has documented multiple cases of violence perpetuated against rival gang members by Pagan's as well.
Pagan's leaders expect to hear about any of this trouble right away. An arrest has to be reported to the chapter president within 24 hours and then passed up the chain. If it isn't, the club has the power to come down hard on whoever is deemed responsible. The SCI report described cases where the penalty could be as light as a fine or as severe as being erased from the roster completely.
The Pagan's MC has eligibility rules and a specific uniform
The Pagan's MC explicitly prohibit some people from joining them. According to the SCI report, members must be adult males holding a motorcycle license, who "own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with an engine 900cc or larger." Women are not permitted in the Pagan's motorcycle club, but the gang goes further than just refusing admission. Its bylaws also state women rank "below dogs," per the SCI. Any members' partners are referred to as "old ladies," and oftentimes wear "property of" patches. Current or former law enforcement officers are also banned from joining, along with Black participants.
The most important symbol for the Pagan's club is the three-piece patch issued on the back of their jackets, which is referred to as a member's "colors." These colors are treated as the club's property. That means that if a member gets kicked out, they have to hand those over right away — along with anything else carrying the Pagan's name.