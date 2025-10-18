Is Ryobi's 18V Cut-Out Tool Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Designed to make holes in different surfaces, cut out tools can be incredibly useful for people who need to make space for things like light switches, wall sockets, or HVAC vents. Depending on the kind of surfaces you want to slice up, many cut out tools are made to work with all sorts of surfaces, including drywall, plywood, plastic, and acrylic. In some cases, they can also be used to make models or curved decorations. So, if you have an upcoming personal project or home renovation that would benefit from a little freehand shaping, you might want to consider getting one of these tools from a relatively affordable brand like Ryobi.
Running on Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery system, the Ryobi Cut-Out Tool can be your companion for cutting holes for all kinds of household projects. The tool itself is priced at $59, or you can spend $85.93 for the kit, which includes a 2Ah battery and its charger. Either way, the tool is supported by a three-year warranty.
Capable of doing more than 190 cuts for every full battery, it can run up to 28,000 RPM and comes with an LED light to make it easier to see what you're working on. While Ryobi doesn't mention if it's brushless, it has tool-free depth adjustments and works with ⅛-inch and ¼-inch bits. Lastly, it has a lock-on switch so that you don't have to keep pulling the trigger to continuously cut, as well as built-in wrench storage for additional convenience. Overall, customers have rated it highly, although it has some disadvantages compared to its competitors.
Why people think the Ryobi Cut-Out Tool is worth buying
On the brand's website, the Ryobi Cut-Out Tool has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from at least 80 people. While it's not an insane number of reviews, the feedback has been pretty promising so far. On Home Depot, around 200 people have given it a slightly lower (but still positive) rating of 4.5 stars, on average. Similarly, it has a 4.5-star rating from more than 80 Amazon customers.
In general, people who were satisfied with it mentioned using it for things like grout removal, remodeling with hardwood flooring, drywall repairs, and cutting door openings. Users said it was lightweight with a strong motor and that the tool was easy to use with little set up. A few reviewers also shared that they enjoyed the fact that it's cordless, which improved the handling experience.
That said, this Ryobi offering also had a few disappointed customers who reported that the cut out tool fell short of their expectations. Specifically, some said they thought the tool would benefit from having some sort of speed control option installed. While it cuts through materials rather quickly, some users said this also meant it had a tendency to heat up. Others reported that the tool struggled with thicker dry walls.
How does the Ryobi Cut-Out Tool compare to other brands?
Given how useful cut out tools are, it's only natural that Ryobi has some competition in the market. For example, we've mentioned before how Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Cut-Out Tool makes a perfect addition to every electrician's arsenal. On Amazon, Makita's Cut-Out Tool isn't just listed as Amazon's Choice product, but it also has a similar average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 780 users. Retailing for $116.99, it's worth noting that being double the price does have its perks, such as being able to go up to 30,000 RPM (or about 2,000 RPM faster than the Ryobi model).
For another pricier option, there's also the Bosch GCU 18V‑30 Brushless Cut‑Out Tool, which over 100 people have rated 4.5 stars on Amazon. Known for more professional use, its $159 price tag does bring additional features like IP 5X dust resistance, as well as a brushless motor and a quick-stop breaking mechanism. Plus, it shares the same 30,000 RPM capacity as the Makita option.
Surprisingly, one of Ryobi's competitors has actually decided to axe its own cut out tool from its line up. It's a shame because this is one of the many tools we wish DeWalt never discontinued: The brand's Cordless Cut Out Tool actually had a pretty solid rating above 4 stars before the brand decided to stop making it. Knowing this, it might still be worth buying it if you ever find one secondhand.
Methodology
If you're wondering if the Ryobi Cut Out Tool can make a difference in your workflow, we listed all the main features you should expect from it. Next, we looked to verify its performance by combing through feedback from users across multiple online retail platforms, such as Home Depot, Amazon, and the official Ryobi Website.
In particular, we first highlighted the general consensus of buyers and shared the average rating across each platform. Afterward, we took note of what people liked and didn't like about it. We also mentioned quality or design issues reported by users. Lastly, we compared how those features and reviews stacked up against similar cut out tools from other popular power tool brands, such as Makita, Bosch, and DeWalt.