Is Ryobi's 18V Cut-Out Tool Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Designed to make holes in different surfaces, cut out tools can be incredibly useful for people who need to make space for things like light switches, wall sockets, or HVAC vents. Depending on the kind of surfaces you want to slice up, many cut out tools are made to work with all sorts of surfaces, including drywall, plywood, plastic, and acrylic. In some cases, they can also be used to make models or curved decorations. So, if you have an upcoming personal project or home renovation that would benefit from a little freehand shaping, you might want to consider getting one of these tools from a relatively affordable brand like Ryobi.

Running on Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery system, the Ryobi Cut-Out Tool can be your companion for cutting holes for all kinds of household projects. The tool itself is priced at $59, or you can spend $85.93 for the kit, which includes a 2Ah battery and its charger. Either way, the tool is supported by a three-year warranty.

Capable of doing more than 190 cuts for every full battery, it can run up to 28,000 RPM and comes with an LED light to make it easier to see what you're working on. While Ryobi doesn't mention if it's brushless, it has tool-free depth adjustments and works with ⅛-inch and ¼-inch bits. Lastly, it has a lock-on switch so that you don't have to keep pulling the trigger to continuously cut, as well as built-in wrench storage for additional convenience. Overall, customers have rated it highly, although it has some disadvantages compared to its competitors.