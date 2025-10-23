How Long Is Power Steering Fluid Good For After Being Opened?

Power steering fluid is one of the 6 fluids your car needs. It is a type of hydraulic fluid used in your vehicle's power steering system which makes it much easier to turn the front wheels, compared to the manual steering systems of yesteryear, particularly at lower speeds. Even though there has been an increasing movement to electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) on recently-developed vehicles, many cars still on the road today still rely on power steering. Your hydraulic power steering system is powered by an engine belt-driven pump, which uses the fluid's hydraulic pressure to easily move the wheels that steer the front of your car. Your power steering fluid also lubricates the pump, valves, and pistons that keep the system operating properly. P

The correct power steering fluid for your vehicle can be one of several types, either synthetic power steering fluid, non-synthetic power steering fluid, or automatic transmission fluid (ATF). Consult your owner's manual for the correct type of power steering fluid and use exactly what the manual recommends. After opening, a bottle that has been capped tightly and kept away from both direct sunlight and extreme heat should last somewhere between two and three years; significantly longer than how long your brake fluid lasts after opening. Be sure to check your old power steering fluid for any signs of a thick consistency, a bad smell, or a dark color, all of which are ways to tell that it is no longer usable and should be discarded.