How Long Is Power Steering Fluid Good For After Being Opened?
Power steering fluid is one of the 6 fluids your car needs. It is a type of hydraulic fluid used in your vehicle's power steering system which makes it much easier to turn the front wheels, compared to the manual steering systems of yesteryear, particularly at lower speeds. Even though there has been an increasing movement to electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) on recently-developed vehicles, many cars still on the road today still rely on power steering. Your hydraulic power steering system is powered by an engine belt-driven pump, which uses the fluid's hydraulic pressure to easily move the wheels that steer the front of your car. Your power steering fluid also lubricates the pump, valves, and pistons that keep the system operating properly. P
The correct power steering fluid for your vehicle can be one of several types, either synthetic power steering fluid, non-synthetic power steering fluid, or automatic transmission fluid (ATF). Consult your owner's manual for the correct type of power steering fluid and use exactly what the manual recommends. After opening, a bottle that has been capped tightly and kept away from both direct sunlight and extreme heat should last somewhere between two and three years; significantly longer than how long your brake fluid lasts after opening. Be sure to check your old power steering fluid for any signs of a thick consistency, a bad smell, or a dark color, all of which are ways to tell that it is no longer usable and should be discarded.
What else should you know about power steering fluid?
Once that you have determined that your opened power steering fluid is in usable condition, you can use it to top up the fluid in your car's power steering system. Low power steering fluid could also be a symptom of a fluid leak, one of the 4 signs you need to service your power steering system. It is a good idea to check the level of your power steering fluid in its reservoir regularly, as frequently as you check your oil, brake fluid, and transmission fluid levels.
The interval between power steering fluid changes in your vehicle should be either every two to four years or when between 30,000 and 50,000 miles roll by on your odometer. Check your owner's manual for the exact interval recommended by the manufacturer of your particular car and follow that advice.
Some other symptoms of a problematic power steering system include a warning light on the dashboard, a burning smell, dark or dirty fluid in the reservoir, a burning smell coming from the fluid, groaning or whining noises from the steering system, or difficulty turning the steering wheel. If you should experience any of these things, consult your mechanic right away and have the issue resolved.