How Long Does Brake Fluid Last After Opening?

The amount of time that a container of brake fluid will last after it has been opened has a lot to do with the nature of the brake fluid itself. This is because brake fluid is naturally hygroscopic, which means that it is a chemical compound that will absorb moisture from the atmosphere after it has been opened. While a sealed container of brake fluid will have a long shelf life and no expiration date, an open one should be used or discarded after a maximum of one year, with most brake fluid manufacturers erring on the side of safety and recommending a usage limit of three months.

The science behind how long brake fluid lasts after opening is directly related to the fluid's tendency to absorb atmospheric moisture, which can add up to as much as two percent of the fluid's volume after one year in your braking system. The added water content of the fluid reduces the boiling point of the brake fluid. As the brakes are used to slow your car, they generate intense heat, which is transferred to your brake fluid. If the brake fluid has been contaminated and contains too high a water content, the fluid can boil, producing bubbles in the brake lines that can cause 'brake fade', which makes stopping your car more difficult. A spongy-feeling brake pedal can be a symptom of this problem, so contact your mechanic right away if you experience it.