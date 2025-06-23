What Does Brake Fluid Do And Why Do Cars Need It?
Brakes are one of the most important components of any car, and most modern cars come equipped with a hydraulic braking system, which needs brake fluid to function. What does brake fluid exactly do?
The brake fluid in your car essentially acts as a hydraulic fluid. When you press your brakes, the force gets transferred to the brake calipers in your vehicle through the pressure created by the brake fluid. This force is amplified by the brake booster, and then transferred to the calipers using the brake lines. Brake fluid is incompressible, which means that it can provide solid force under pressure. The calipers, in turn, press the brake pads which rub against the brake rotor and eventually stop the vehicle.
Without brake fluid, there will be no force transmitted to the braking components, which means that you cannot stop. A common misconception regarding your brakes is that brake fluid rarely needs replacement. In reality, you need to make sure that you change your brake fluid and follow your manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule. This is because brake fluid deteriorates,and braking is something that should be messed with. It's necessary to have reliable braking force at all times when your vehicle is in motion.
Why do you need to change the brake fluid and how often should it be changed?
While brake fluid is essentially a hydraulic fluid, it needs to be the right viscosity,and it also should resist heat. This is because your braking system gets very hot due to the friction, and that gets transferred to your brake fluid. Thus, it is important for your brake fluid to work through a range of temperatures.
It should also not be corrosive to metal or rubber parts, since it has to pass through parts made of those materials, like the rubber brake line. There are different brake fluid types for different purposes, and brake fluid performance is classified by DOT standards.
Brake fluid is hygroscopic in nature, which means that it will absorb moisture over time. This is not ideal, and what's more, increased water content will slowly lower the boiling point of the brake fluid. This is another reason why brake fluid should be changed — bad brake fluid will cause a soft pedal, brake fade, and in extreme cases, it can cause total brake failure as well.
As far as changing the brake fluid goes, most manufacturers recommend getting the brake fluid changed after two years, but it is important to follow the recommended timeline by your vehicle's manufacturer. It is not an easy DIY job, since you need to bleed the brakes properly by keeping pressure in the system, so if you are not comfortable, getting it done professionally is a better choice.