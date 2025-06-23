What Does Brake Fluid Do And Why Do Cars Need It?

Brakes are one of the most important components of any car, and most modern cars come equipped with a hydraulic braking system, which needs brake fluid to function. What does brake fluid exactly do?

The brake fluid in your car essentially acts as a hydraulic fluid. When you press your brakes, the force gets transferred to the brake calipers in your vehicle through the pressure created by the brake fluid. This force is amplified by the brake booster, and then transferred to the calipers using the brake lines. Brake fluid is incompressible, which means that it can provide solid force under pressure. The calipers, in turn, press the brake pads which rub against the brake rotor and eventually stop the vehicle.

Without brake fluid, there will be no force transmitted to the braking components, which means that you cannot stop. A common misconception regarding your brakes is that brake fluid rarely needs replacement. In reality, you need to make sure that you change your brake fluid and follow your manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule. This is because brake fluid deteriorates,and braking is something that should be messed with. It's necessary to have reliable braking force at all times when your vehicle is in motion.