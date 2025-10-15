Lowe's Acquires A High-Profile Construction Supply Company To Better Serve Professional Builders
Lowe's is one of the most trusted retail chains of its kind, providing equipment, home solutions, and tools for DIY enthusiasts, as well as professionals. Now the company is strengthening its foothold with the latter, with the acquisition of Foundation Building Materials (FBM). The announcement was made in early October 2025, and the move is expected to reinforce Lowe's position in the professional construction market.
That's thanks to FBM's presence in the industry, with more than 370 locations across the United States and Canada. FBM distributes building materials and construction products in both countries, creating opportunities for cross-selling with Lowe's. This means that Lowe's Pro customers should have an easier time filling orders, while also getting access to better digital tools for a more efficient process. That's in addition to getting an expanded trade platform that should simplify payments while also managing cash flow. Plus, Lowe's will get the benefit of expanding in places like California, and the Midwest.
FBM's founder, Ruben Mendoza, will continue to run the company, along with his leadership team. Originally founded in 2011, FBM began as a small organization trying to carve out its place in the construction supply market, to becoming a publicly traded company serving over 40,000 customers. FBM currently supplies both commercial and residential building companies, specializing in drywall, steel framing, and construction supplies.
Lowe's expanding reach in the pro market
While Lowe's has added website features like its new AI assistant to help everyday customers, they've also made moves to strengthen its professional footprint. One of those moves came in April 2025 with the acquisition of Artisan Design Group (ADG). ADG is a national provider of design, as well as distribution and installation services. With 132 facilities across 18 states, ADG expanded the Lowe's Pro initiative, allowing Lowe's to serve more customers than before.
Lowe's Pro supports professional builders, contractors, and service providers, with products and services to suit their needs. Members access a wide selection of tools, equipment, and more, along with pro services like bulk ordering. Lowe's Pro can also help with project management, which allows contractors to manage their jobs more efficiently. It also assists in other areas, including account management and job-site delivery. Professionals join Lowe's Pro by creating a free account online and choosing the "Business Account" option. From there, company details are entered, giving new members full access to benefits.
Professionals can also sign up for MyLowe's Pro Rewards, which allows members to earn rewards based on qualifying purchases. While Lowe's Deals of the Day are available to everyone, MyLowe's Pro Rewards Members get access to exclusive deals, and can take advantage of tools like online order quoting, and multi-delivery scheduling. Joining is free and customers with personal accounts can convert over to a business account, to immediately get access to pro rewards.