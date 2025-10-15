Lowe's Acquires A High-Profile Construction Supply Company To Better Serve Professional Builders

Lowe's is one of the most trusted retail chains of its kind, providing equipment, home solutions, and tools for DIY enthusiasts, as well as professionals. Now the company is strengthening its foothold with the latter, with the acquisition of Foundation Building Materials (FBM). The announcement was made in early October 2025, and the move is expected to reinforce Lowe's position in the professional construction market.

That's thanks to FBM's presence in the industry, with more than 370 locations across the United States and Canada. FBM distributes building materials and construction products in both countries, creating opportunities for cross-selling with Lowe's. This means that Lowe's Pro customers should have an easier time filling orders, while also getting access to better digital tools for a more efficient process. That's in addition to getting an expanded trade platform that should simplify payments while also managing cash flow. Plus, Lowe's will get the benefit of expanding in places like California, and the Midwest.

FBM's founder, Ruben Mendoza, will continue to run the company, along with his leadership team. Originally founded in 2011, FBM began as a small organization trying to carve out its place in the construction supply market, to becoming a publicly traded company serving over 40,000 customers. FBM currently supplies both commercial and residential building companies, specializing in drywall, steel framing, and construction supplies.