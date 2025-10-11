Lowe's 'Deals Of The Day' Page Is Worth Watching So You Don't Miss Out On Cheap Tools
If you're a DIYer looking to maybe save on the best hand tools you can buy from Lowe's, here's a great way to do it. Their "Deals of the Day" page can be directly accessed from the company's main site and features a variety of items that are only on sale for a 24-hour period, and only online, while supplies last. Depending on the day of the week you choose, you could save some serious money.
For example, if you want to buy Craftsman tools online, you could've saved $40 on their 125 PSI Vertical Air Compressor in early October 2025. Around the same time, you would've paid $169 for the DeWalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium Ion Battery, which regularly sells for $259. Or you could've snagged the Flex 24-Volt 7-1/4-inch Cordless Circular Saw for $150 cheaper than usual. If you were tackling a home improvement project and needed an undermount bathroom vanity, you could've saved upwards of $1,000, depending on the style.
Clicking an item takes you to its product page, where you can choose how you want to receive it. If you want to pick the item up, you'll see whether or not it's available at your local Lowe's store and if not, you can change it to another location. You'll also see if delivery is available, and in both cases, the site will tell you how many are left in stock. While you're there, you can get other information like item specs and customer reviews.
Finding the best tool deals at Lowe's
Lowe's offers more savings on tools besides the Deals of the Day, and you can shop their selection anytime you like. On the company's website, you'll see "This Week's Top Deals." Just click the "Shop Now" button and you'll be directed to Lowe's Deals page. If you're enrolled in MyLowe's Rewards or MyLowes Pro Rewards, you can use your login to access member-only deals. MyLowe's members automatically get 20% off an eligible purchase when opening and using a new card.
If you're not a member, just stay on the page and scroll down. You'll see deals by category, where you can click on the tools button and look around. Or go a little further and check out what Lowe's is recommending that day. You may see brands like Bosch or Kobalt, which you can't buy at Home Depot. Sometimes you'll get lucky and find a $300 savings, like the DeWalt 9-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit, which sold for $699. If you're shopping for a new chainsaw, weed-eater, or other outdoor equipment, Lowe's has a separate category for that as well.
On the same page, you'll also find Lowe's Top Trending Deals, which lists a variety of items that may include tools. Lowe's advertises other ways to save on their site as well, including bulk savings, available rebates, coupons, and more. For information on Lowe's specials, discounts, and more, visit their website.