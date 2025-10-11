Lowe's 'Deals Of The Day' Page Is Worth Watching So You Don't Miss Out On Cheap Tools

If you're a DIYer looking to maybe save on the best hand tools you can buy from Lowe's, here's a great way to do it. Their "Deals of the Day" page can be directly accessed from the company's main site and features a variety of items that are only on sale for a 24-hour period, and only online, while supplies last. Depending on the day of the week you choose, you could save some serious money.

For example, if you want to buy Craftsman tools online, you could've saved $40 on their 125 PSI Vertical Air Compressor in early October 2025. Around the same time, you would've paid $169 for the DeWalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium Ion Battery, which regularly sells for $259. Or you could've snagged the Flex 24-Volt 7-1/4-inch Cordless Circular Saw for $150 cheaper than usual. If you were tackling a home improvement project and needed an undermount bathroom vanity, you could've saved upwards of $1,000, depending on the style.

Clicking an item takes you to its product page, where you can choose how you want to receive it. If you want to pick the item up, you'll see whether or not it's available at your local Lowe's store and if not, you can change it to another location. You'll also see if delivery is available, and in both cases, the site will tell you how many are left in stock. While you're there, you can get other information like item specs and customer reviews.